ITV viewers left in floods of tears as For the Love of Dogs airs hours after Paul O’Grady’s funeral

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs aired just hours after the comedian’s funeral yesterday, leaving viewers in floods of tears.

The final series of the show was filmed last year and continues to air following Paul’s sudden death last month.

For the Love of Dogs aired last night (Credit: ITV)

Fans in tears as For the Love of Dogs airs hours after Paul O’Grady funeral

Last night saw the latest episode of For the Love of Dogs air on ITV. However, rather poignantly, the episode aired just hours after Paul’s funeral.

Fans of the show admitted to being in tears watching the programme last night. Many took to Twitter to share their heartbreak.

“Just watching For the Love of Dogs…it’s very dusty in here,” one fan tweeted.

“Watching Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs is making me emotional! Paul is so missed by us all everyday!” another wrote.

“I’m in floods of tears after watching Paul O’Grady For the love of Dogs with his funeral being today your fans your family and Andre Portasio will miss you terribly RIP Paul I hope your friends are looking after you over the rainbow bridge,” a third said.

Paul’s funeral took place yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Funeral of Paul O’Grady takes place in Kent

Yesterday saw Paul’s funeral take place in Aldington, Kent.

Fans of the late comedian lined the village streets as the funeral procession passed through.

Paul’s husband Andre Portasio looked devastated as he rode on the horse-drawn carriage carrying Paul’s coffin. One of the couple’s dogs – Conchita – sat on his lap. A wreath depicting Paul’s beloved dog Buster dressed the star’s coffin.

A number of celebrities were in attendance too, including Alan Carr and Ronnie Wood.

Paul is believed to have been buried next to his former partner and “best mate”, Brendan Murphy.

Paul’s funeral didn’t exactly go to plan (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Mishap at the funeral!

Not everything at Paul’s funeral went to plan though.

According to the vicar, there was a slight mishap with the church organ during the service.

Speaking about the service, The Reverend Canon Roger Martin said it was a “fitting send-off”, reports The Express.

“The mood was very jolly. There were some recordings of Paul, favourite clips, a good selection of varied music, it was light-hearted. It was a moving occasion. It was a very fitting send-off,” he said.

“However, during one hymn, the church organ, which has to be pumped by hand, malfunctioned.

“We tried it before the service started, you have to pump and keep it up at a certain level and something has gone wrong right at the wrong moment. We were able to turn it into a moment of fun,” he said.

