Paul O’Grady fans were delighted as the much-loved comedian returned with his ITV show, For The Love Of Dogs.

The 66-year-old star was back at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home last night (November 24), alongside a host of new animals looking for a permanent home.

However, some viewers couldn’t help but complain over one particular issue.

Paul O’Grady returned with his ITV show For The Love Of Dogs (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs returns

During the programme, Paul met a four-month-old shih tzu called Daisy with a serious health condition.

The adorable pup needed surgery to help with a liver problem, but unfortunately she wasn’t old enough yet.

As Daisy prepared for the life-changing op, she was put on medication twice a day to help with her problems.

Later on in the show, the dog was seen undergoing surgery.

Thankfully, Daisy managed to survive the operation and was rehomed by none other than Geri Horner.

The programme also saw Paul with a pair of nervous chihuahuas and a boisterous mutt.

For The Love Of Dogs viewers were ‘heartbroken’ by Daisy’s story (Credit: ITV)

Fans of the programme rushed to share their thoughts, with many heartbroken over little Daisy’s story.

On Twitter, one said: “I’m finding #pogdogs a hard watch today. Almost crying at poor Daisy.”

Another shared: “@RealPOGDogs Daisy Daisy I’m in love with you… heartbreaking.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Some of these little dogs, breaks your heart #fortheloveofdogs.”

A fourth posted: “Watching @RealPOGDogs and it always tugs at my heartstrings. Love Paul O’Grady and the dogs.”

A fifth tweeted: “It breaks my heart to see dogs so scared #MarleyandMaisy #POGDOGS.”

For The Love Of Dogs viewers demand change

Meanwhile, others complained over the length of the programme.

According to some, Paul deserved more than thirty minutes on screen.

One said: “I say this every time it’s back on our screens… But @RealPOGDogs is not on long enough! We need them to be an hour long! Please?! #POGDOGS.”

We need them to be an hour long!

Another wrote: “Just wish it was an hour long programme 30 minutes is just not long enough @ITV #POGDOGS.”

A third shared: “Your new programme is great but it should be an hour long. 30mins too short!”

However, one viewer posted: “Love watching #POGDOGS @Battersea_ Glad it’s back on. Nice to see the beautiful dogs getting homes with loving families. So pleased Daisy’s operation was successful and she’s now happy living with Geri!”

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs returns to ITV next Wednesday (December 1) at 8pm

