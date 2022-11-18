ITV announces huge news about Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs as royal guest to feature

Paul O’Grady show For the Love of Dogs is set to have a very special royal guest appearance by Camilla, Queen Consort.

ITV will celebrate 160 years of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home with a one-off special episode of the award-winning series.

The special edition will air over Christmas and will feature none other than the Queen Consort. She has been a longtime supporter of Battersea.

Camilla, Queen Consort will appear on For The Love of Dogs with Paul O'Grady at Christmas

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs to feature Camilla, Queen Consort

The episode was filmed some time ago, and will therefore feature Camilla as the Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla took on the role of Queen Consort when her husband Charles became King following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death in September.

In the hour-long episode, the Queen Consort hosts a garden party at Clarence House to celebrate Battersea’s anniversary.

Viewers will then see her joining Paul at Battersea’s Brands Hatch site in Kent.

Together they will meet some of the dogs struggling to be rehomed and assist with their treatment and care, in the hope of finding them a happy-ever-after home of their own in time for Christmas.

Paul said: “In the 11 years that I’ve been filming at Battersea, I’ve never known it so busy. What’s worrying is, there are a lot of dogs in here who would be classed as hard to home. Dogs with disabilities, blind dogs, you name it, we’ve got them in here at the moment.”

It’s not the first time Paul and Camilla have crossed paths.

They previously interacted back in February of this year during a visit Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Then Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla was given a tour of the kennels. She also enjoyed a stroll with Paul and one of his pups George.

And Paul also popped up in the Camilla’s Country Life documentary that aired on ITV in July. He was asked to contribute a piece about the home in Battersea as she guest-edited Country Life magazine.

Paul O’Grady recently confirmed that a brand new series of For the Love of Dogs will air at some point in 2023 on ITV (Credit: Splashnews)

Paul O’Grady announces new series of ITV show

Meanwhile, that’s not the only good news for fans of the long-running ITV show.

Earlier this year, Paul told his Instagram followers that a new series of For the Love of Dogs is on the way in 2023.

And he also highlighted how production for the Christmas special was also underway.

He captioned a recent snap: “By the way, for everyone who’s asked me there’s a brand new series of For the Love of Dogs out at the beginning of next year. In fact, I’m filming in Battersea tomorrow for the Christmas episode.”

