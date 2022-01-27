Paul O’Grady has a huge following of loyal fans watching ITV’s For The Love Of Dogs each week.

Currently airing every Wednesday, the show documents the star as he meets a series of new four-legged friends at Battersea.

And it appears Paul has also managed to grow a remarkable doggy fanbase over the course of the show.

For The Love Of Dogs host Paul O’Grady has plenty of four-legged fans (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady on For The Love Of Dogs

During last night’s show, viewers watched on as Paul met Kola who needed surgery to correct her sight problems.

Another of the star’s furry friends was Shirley, a destructive Mastiff with an unusual palette.

And the adorable Cyril also made an appearance.

The Bichon Frise cross was sent to Battersea after his original owners welcomed a new baby.

Thankfully, the three dogs all found loving homes.

Paul was back at Battersea Dogs Home last night (Credit: ITV)

How did Paul’s fans respond?

Fans flocked to Twitter following the show’s recent episode.

And it appears that viewers weren’t the only ones tuning in.

Many of them were joined by their own four-legged friends at home!

My dog is absolutely transfixed by Paul O’Grady!

A number of viewers shared photos of their dogs “transfixed” over Paul on the television.

Alongside a snap, one tweeted: “My six month old Jack Russell, Ronnie Barker, absolutely transfixed by Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs!”

A second also shared: “Our own little rescue, Fred, watching his favourite programme. Totally entranced by Lola’s eye op! Hasn’t moved for 10 minutes.”

My six month old Jack Russell, Ronnie Barker, absolutely transfixed by Paul O’Grady:for the love of dogs!@RealPOGDogs #POGDOGS #itv pic.twitter.com/U30z34KfPi — Glenn Maltman (@glennmaltman) January 26, 2022

Our own little rescue, Fred, watching his favourite programme 🥰Totally entranced by Lola’s eye op! Hasn’t moved for 10 minutes.#POGDOGS #RescueDogs #rescuedogsrock pic.twitter.com/P9RURdbGdE — Beth (@BethRankine) January 26, 2022

Watching #POGDOGS and not paying any attention to me🤣 pic.twitter.com/WzErUhoSBV — Justme (@PhotosJustme) January 26, 2022

A third wrote: “My Jack Russell Roxy sure loves this show as much as I do.”

A fourth commented: “It’s Wednesday 8 o’clock, which means it’s #POGDOGS o’clock @RealPOGDogs @Battersea_ – Shaye is tuned in for her weekly fix.”

Posting a photo of two dogs on the sofa, a fifth said: “Watching #POGDOGS and not paying any attention to me.”

Another added: “We are all enjoying @RealPOGDogs tonight #POGDOGS.”

Meanwhile, another viewer shared photos of her three Dalmatian dogs watching the show.

It comes after ITV viewers were left “emotional” following last week’s episode.

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs airs on ITV at 8pm on Wednesdays.

