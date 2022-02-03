Paul O’Grady fans ‘heartbroken’ over ‘cruel’ treatment of dog on For The Love Of Dogs

Paul O’Grady fans were left ‘heartbroken’ following last night’s episode of For The Love Of Dogs.

Viewers of the much-loved comedian tuned in for another instalment of the ITV programme on Wednesday night (February 2).

But it was one particular story that really touched the hearts of fans.

Paul O’Grady and Stella on For The Love Of Dogs (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady on For The Love Of Dogs

Stella – a Staffordshire Bull Terrier – was taken to Battersea after being found walking the streets alone.

Paul explained that Battersea staff were unable to work out her exact age and named her themselves.

The star said: “She clearly hasn’t had a decent meal for some time. Look at the state of her – she’s so thin!”

Paul went on to reveal that Stella had a number of medical issues, as well as behavioural concerns.

The poor dog had adopted a habit of obsessively chewing to help relieve stress.

But after some help from the staff at Battersea, Stella found a loving new home.

Stella had a number of medical issues (Credit: ITV)

How did fans of Paul respond?

ITV viewers were left particularly emotional over Stella’s story.

Many took to social media to share their thoughts on the episode.

On Twitter, one said: “Oh Stella, you’re breaking my heart. I hate seeing dogs that have been abused there’s no excuse for it I want to give her a cuddle poor baby #POGDOGS.”

It breaks my heart!

Another added: “@Battersea_ poor Stella just heartbreaking.”

A third wrote: “Oh no I’m off!! Poor Stella!! #POGDOGS.”

A fourth posted: “Oh Stella I’d have you in a flash if I could my darling #POGDOGS.”

Another commented: “It’s been on 5 minutes and I’m sobbing #POGDOGS.”

In addition, a fifth said: “Awe poor Lottie and Stella some people are so cruel breaks my heart #POGDOGS.”

Meanwhile, others were quick to praise Paul’s approach with the dogs.

One tweeted: “Its about time Paul got something for what an amazing guy he is and how great he is with the animals, they literally adore him.”

A second added: “Just loving @RealPOGDogs tonight. I could adopt them all. Paul’s approach to them is just marvellous.”

