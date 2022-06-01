For The Love Of Dogs host Paul O’Grady has melted hearts after sharing a picture of an adorable puppy to social media.

Paul uploaded the shot of himself and the German Shepherd puppy called Heidi.

The pair were pictured at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, where it appears Paul is currently filming.

Paul O’Grady, who hosts For The Love Of Dogs, grows pretty attached to his four-legged friends at Battersea (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul O’Grady fans go wild for new puppy shot

The TV presenter was seen holding Heidi as the adorable pooch appeared to pose for the camera.

Paul captioned the shot: “The lovely Heidi, a German shepherd pup who isn’t ready for rehoming just yet.”

The star then revealed why.

“She has a bad leg that the staff are keeping an eye on. She’s such a dignified little pup and what a beauty.”

For The Love Of Dogs fans issue plea to Paul O’Grady

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many admitting the shot melted their hearts.

“Oh my god, she’s adorable, I’m in love,” said one.

“Can you resist that gorgeous pup?” asked another.

“Another one for you Paul? Go on, she’d fit right in!” another added.

“OMG she is adorable. How did you tear yourself away from her?” another asked.

“Take this dog home Paul O’Grady,” another pleaded.

Heidi ‘will find her forever home soon’

Others made something of a plea on Heidi’s behalf, wishing the pooch finds her forever home soon.

“Omg I absolutely love the German Shepherd breed. Heidi is adorable and will find her forever home soon,” assured one fan.

Another agreed and added: “Oh bless her, I hope she finds her forever loving home and family soon!”

“Heidi is gorgeous!! I am sure there will be a Waiting List to see her!!” said another.

Heartbreaking confession for dog-lover Paul

The pictures come after a story about Paul rehoming a puppy called Tulip remerged.

As fans of the For The Love Of Dogs host will know, he has a history of becoming very attached to the animals at Battersea.

However, he had to re home little Tulip after a run-in with his own dog Eddie.

And, from the sounds of it, the experience broke poor Paul’s heart.

