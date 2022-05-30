Paul O’Grady once made the heartbreaking decision to return a pet dog to the shelter.

As fans of the For The Love Of Dogs host know, Paul has opened his home for lots of four-legged friends.

He and his husband Andre Portasio own five dogs in total – a wire-haired dachshund called Sausage, Conchita the Maltese, Jack Russell cross Arfur, Chihuahua-Jack Russell cross Eddie and Jack Russell Nancy.

However, Paul’s attempt to rehome another from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home didn’t go to plan.

Instead, the TV presenter was sadly forced to return the pup to the shelter.

Paul O’Grady had a difficult decision to make about a dog he fostered (Credit: YouTube)

Paul O’Grady’s heartbreaking decision to return dog

For The Love Of Dogs fans will doubtless remember Tulip, a white American bulldog puppy.

She had been dumped in a graveyard close to the Windsor branch of Battersea.

Paul fell in love with her “at first sight” on the show back in 2020 and decided to take her home.

As he already had a family of dogs, Paul fostered Tulip to see how she fitted in.

And things sadly didn’t work out for the pup.

Paul told viewers: “I had four dogs already, but Tulip wasn’t one I could forget about easily.

“So I decided to foster her for a few weeks in the hope that she would get on with my lot.”

Little Tulip did find her happily ever after in the end (Credit: YouTube)

‘It was pitiful to watch’

However, Eddie didn’t get on with Tulip.

Paul added: “One morning, he really went for her, if she had fought back he might have run away, but she didn’t.

“It was pitiful to watch really.”

He the revealed that he had to come to a heartbreaking decision.

“So after two days I had to take her back. But believe you me it wasn’t easy.

“It just goes to show that rehoming a dog isn’t as easy as you think it is.”

So what happened to Tulip?

However, it all worked out in the end for little Tulip.

Paul was seen on screen discovering that someone did decide to adopt her – and it all worked out well, with Tulip getting on well with her owner’s other dog.

