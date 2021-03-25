Paul O’Grady delights fans as he announces TV comeback after tough year in lockdown

Paul O’Grady has left fans thrilled after announcing he is back filming ITV’s For The Love Of Dogs.

The presenter, 65, confirmed the exciting news on Instagram yesterday (March 25), as he cuddled up to his adorable co-star Elton.

The much-loved series – filmed at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home – was previously delayed last year.

Paul O’Grady returns to Battersea Dogs Home

Paul marked his return to filming as he posed alongside Elton at the animal shelter.

The TV star beamed for the camera, while the Great Dane Cross pup patiently sat next to him.

He captioned the shot: “I’m back at work at Battersea filming the new series. Thank God as I was beginning to go loopy.

I’m back at work at Battersea filming the new series

“I thought I’d show you this big lad. He’s called Elton and he’s only five months old.”

In addition, he wrote: “We think he’s Great Dane Cross and considering his size he’s a proper gent. Love him.”

And it didn’t take long for fans to respond.

Paul is back filming For The Love Of Dogs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react?

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Can’t wait to see you back on our screens, the most wonderful programme ever.”

A second added: “Cannot wait – it’s my favourite programme.”

In addition, a third said: “Glad you’re back Paul, missed you. A decent program to watch.”

A fourth commented: “Lovely to see you back at Battersea!”

Meanwhile, it comes after Battersea was forced to close to the public during lockdown.

At the time, Paul explained: “We were supposed to start filming in August but they’ve got no dogs.

Paul shared a snap at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home (Credit: ITV)

“I suppose because of lockdown people who have taken dogs they’re still having a good time with them.”

Furthermore, he said: “I suppose it’s when circumstances changed and they’re made to go back to work we’ll see a lot of dogs brought in.

“So it’s all been cancelled and they said we’ll probably do it in December. But I said we’ll probably be locked down again then.”

Sadly, the national lockdown also wasn’t easy for Paul.

Earlier this year, the TV star admitted he was “losing it” after being stuck indoors for months.

However, he has since signed a three-book children’s book deal with HarperCollins.

