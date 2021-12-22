Paul O’Grady has delighted fans ahead of returning to television screens on For the Love Of Dogs.

The comedian, 66, will be back at Battersea Dogs Home following a brief break for ITV show Walk The Line.

And fans couldn’t be more excited as Paul announced the news on social media today (December 22).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Paul O’Grady announces For The Love Of Dogs return

Teasing the upcoming episode, Paul shared a shot of himself and one his four-legged friends.

The star was dressed in veterinary scrubs as he pretended to operate on a stuffed dog.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: “Student nurse Barley watches on as I whip a couple of things off. I won’t go into detail.

We’re back on again tonight!

“We’re back on again tonight. For the Love Of Dogs, 8pm ITV @battersea @itv #pogdogs.”

Fans were thrilled over the news after previously missing the show last week.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Hooray! You are back tonight. We are so looking forward to watching Paul.”

Paul O’Grady is back on screens tonight! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Paul O’Grady leaves fans gutted as he shares news about For the Love of Dogs

A second added: “Missed this last week, myself and my doggies (Roxy and Reggie) love it.”

Another posted: “Will have my tissues at the ready as normal.”

In addition, a fourth simply wrote: “Yayyyyy.”

Paul addresses possible Lily Savage return

Meanwhile, Paul recently opened up on the possibility of making a comeback as drag alter-ego Lily Savage.

But fans may be disappointed.

Speaking to The Mirror, Paul explained that it’s unlikely he will ever slip back into Lily’s outfits again.

For The Love Of Dogs airs on ITV at 8pm (Credit: ITV)

He shared: “There’s not enough cash on earth to get me dragged up. God no. It’s always been, ‘Why don’t you be Lily Savage again?’

“Well, because one, I’m too old. And two, I couldn’t be bothered.

Read more: Paul O’Grady fans continue campaign for star to be knighted after second episode of For The Love Of Dogs

“At the time I thoroughly enjoyed it but I’ve moved on. Even in panto I wouldn’t fancy it.”

Paul shot to fame as the iconic character in the 80s.

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs returns to ITV at 8pm tonight.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.