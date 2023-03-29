Susanna Reid makes heartbreaking admission about Paul O’Grady’s past health issues

The death of Paul O’Grady was discussed on Good Morning Britain today as Susanna Reid made a heartbreaking admission about the star’s past health issues.

Paul died yesterday (March 28) at the age of 67. Announcing the news, Paul’s husband Andre Portasio, wrote: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Susanna Reid speaks on Paul O’Grady’s past health issues

Speaking on today’s show of Good Morning Britain, Susanna said: “I remember he told us about those [health issues] when we interviewed him on the sofa about having a heart attack, cardiac arrest and leaving it before telling a doctor, almost like he didn’t want to bother anybody about it.”

The presenter also spoke about Paul’s work with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

She said: “He was so funny and so compassionate and so loving and you just knew he’d go into Battersea Dogs & Cats Home week after week and would have to resist the urge to take one home and add to his menagerie in Kent.”

Tributes to Paul O’Grady after his death

Taking to Twitter, many GMB viewers expressed their sadness over the heartbreaking news.

One person said: “#GMB This is the worse news imaginable. Who is going to do the Battersea Dogs Home programme? There is no-one like Paul. No-one. I am devastated. R.I.P dear man.”

I can’t believe Paul o Grady has died. He was a national treasure.

A second wrote: “This is even more devastating. Paul was about to return to Radio on Easter Sunday then he dies unexpectedly .#PaulOGrady #RIPPaulOGrady you national treasure and ICON!!!! #GMB #BBCBreakfast.”

“Sat here crying watching #gmb, I can’t believe Paul o Grady has died. He was a national treasure,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “#GMB Such sad news to wake up to this morning I loved everything he did from Lily Savage to being an ambassador at Battersea came across as one of the nicest blokes we had the fortune to grace our screens. A huge loss rest in peace Paul you absolute legend #paulogrady.”

