Following the death of Paul O’Grady earlier this week, the BBC has announced a huge schedule shake-up this Saturday (April 1) in tribute to the star.

An episode of Blankety Blank fronted by Bradley Walsh was due to air this weekend, but the BBC has replaced the episode in the schedule. It follows news from ITV about when Paul’s final series of For Love of Dogs will air.

Now, instead of Bradley Walsh’s Blankety Blank, the BBC will air a classic episode of Blankety Blank with Paul at the helm. Paul O’Grady hosted the popular BBC quiz show under his hilarious drag alter-ego Lily Savage from 1997 until 2002.

BBC to air classic episode of Blankety Blank after death of Paul O’Grady

In 2020, the BBC show was rebooted with Bradley Walsh at the helm. It is about to head into its third series. But now viewers have the chance to watch an episode hosted by the beloved Paul O’Grady. The BBC described it as: “Another chance to see the late Paul O’Grady hosting the comedy game show in the guise of Lily Savage.”

The episode originally aired in 1998 and features celebrities Rebecca Callard, Sophie Lawrence, Davina McCall, Ian McKellen, Gray O’Brien and the late Dale Winton. The special episode will air on Saturday, April 1 at 7pm on BBC One.

For Love of Dogs: Paul’s final TV appearance to air in April

The BBC shake-up follows the news from ITV about Paul’s final series of For Love of Dogs. The programme began in 2012, as Paul channelled his love and passion for animals into the popular show at Battersea Cats and Dogs home.

Paul was a huge supporter of Battersea and continued to work with Battersea during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The full series had already been recorded ahead of his death. As a result, Paul’s final series will start on Thursday April 13 on ITV1 at 9.30pm.

ITV said in a statement: “He had a profound passion for animals too, which resonated with so many viewers. For The Love of Dogs remains one of our best-loved series, and a really special programme for so many. All those who worked with Paul are shocked and deeply saddened at his passing. The thoughts of everyone at ITV are with Paul’s loved ones.”

Lily Savage’s Blankety Blank will air on Saturday, April 1 at 7pm on BBC One.

