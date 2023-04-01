Paul O’Grady’s sad death has brought about a surge in donations to animal charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

The London rescue centre was the primary location for the filming of Paul’s ITV series For the Love of Dogs. And due to the show’s popularity in the dozens of countries it is broadcast, contributions have flooded in from around the world following late host Paul’s passing last Tuesday (March 28) evening.

Furthermore, charity boss Peter Laurie has indicated thatBattersea could make plans for a permanent tribute to the much-loved star.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home donations pour in

According to reports, donations to Battersea have exceeded £100,000 in the days following Paul’s death aged just 67.

Additionally, Mr Laurie said the charity had received countless letters, calls, emails and messages of support. The home is said to have been “overwhelmed and touched” by the reaction.

An 11th series of For the Love of Dogs, which Paul completed before his death, is set to air on ITV within weeks.

Paul O’Grady death – will there be a Battersea tribute?

Furthermore, Battersea’s Chief Executive also noted discussions will take place to look into how best to celebrate the “profound impact” Paul had on the rescue centre.

Something that will support the animals Paul loved so much, and that would make him proud.

He said: “We will be looking to find a suitably fitting way to remember the profound impact Paul had at Battersea and the rescue animal sector. Something that will support the animals Paul loved so much, and that would make him proud.”

Paul previously hailed his presenting role on For the Love of Dogs as “one of the nicest jobs I’ve ever had”.

He praised the home in 2012: “Battersea is a magical place. People think it’s all doom and gloom but it’s not, it’s such a happy place. I’ve had a ball. It’s such an enriching place to work. I’m coming back. They can’t get rid of me.”

Paul, who was seen affectionally petting so many of the animals at the rescue centre over the years, added: “I’d like to see this place empty. All go off to nice homes. Hopefully, after watching the programmes, that what’s going to happen.”

