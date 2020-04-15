How is Paul O'Grady? For The Love Of Dogs star talks coronavirus recovery

Paul O'Grady recently confirmed that he had coronavirus.

The For The Love Of Dogs star, 64, revealed that he had experienced symptoms and stressed how COVID-19 symptoms feel extremely different to seasonal flu.

Paul O'Grady has recovered from coronavirus (Credit: WENN.com)

What has Paul O'Grady said about his coronavirus symptoms?

Speaking on BBC London, Paul said that it started with a mild cough.

At first, he wasn't at all concerned as he wasn't suffering with a temperature so "just got on with it".

However, his symptoms then got worse and he was forced to temporarily step down from hosting his Radio 2 show to recover.

"The coronavirus - you’d know if you caught that," he said.

"I lay on the couch with the fire on and the dogs on top of me moaning. When you are lying on the couch dying or you think you are. It was sheer exhaustion like Chris Evans had too."

Paul O'Grady is an advocate for animal rights (Credit: fameflynet)

How is Paul O'Grady now?

Paul has reassured fans that he is absolutely fine now.

While self-isolating at home, the presenter said he turned to homemade herbal remedies to help his recovery.

"Basically this is the recipe which is cider vinegar with as many cloves of garlic in it as you can take and four different kinds of herbs to represent the four thieves," he said.

"I’ve got a bit of rosemary, parsley, and lemon grass, and bay leaf and leave it to steep and just have a tiny little bit every day. I’m having it at the moment, oh God yeah.”

What did Paul O'Grady say about coronavirus and dogs?

Paul, who is a huge animal rights advocate, urged people not to adopt dogs during lockdown.

Although pooches are fantastic companions, especially for people dealing with loneliness, he explained it's not a good idea.

He said: "What happens when all this is over and the owner goes back to work? "The dog who is used to having people round all the time might find itself on its own." Paul continued: "Say you worked in an office or something the dog will be alone and might get separation anxiety. "It might start howling and barking and doing damage to furniture and what have you."

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs is on ITV, Wednesdays at 8.30pm

