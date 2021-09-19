Paul Hollywood frustrated by 12lb weight gain during Bake Off 2021 as Prue Leith put on ‘ridiculous’ amount

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has admitted to being annoyed by an element of the upcoming series – his weight gain.

The 55-year-old told the Sunday People he was “[blank]-ed off” after tasting the baking hopefuls’ efforts.

And that’s because his scoffing has seen him put on the pounds and gain nearly a stone.

Paul Hollywood lost weight in lockdown before putting most of it back on (Credit: The Great British Bake Off YouTube)

Paul Hollywood weight frustration

He told the tabloid he had gained 12 pounds during filming for the 2021 series, which begins on Channel 4 next week.

He also admitted to being astounded how his fellow Bake Off judge Prue Leith barely saw a change on the scales.

Incredulous, Paul went on to reveal Prue’s weight only increased by a pound during the same period.

He indicated putting on such a small amount while tasting so many baked goodies was “ridiculous”.

Paul can’t believe how Prue Leith did by comparison (Credit: The Great British Bake Off YouTube)

‘Lost the lockdown benefit’

It seems Paul was particularly narked because he managed to get much trimmer than usual during lockdown.

His pre-filming fitness regime apparently saw him lose a stone and a half.

I was getting back into old habits.

He explained: “All I wanted to do was go home to try and lose the weight again! I am [blank]-ed off this year for the first time about it, because I was doing really well.”

Paul’s ‘back on it’

Paul reflected: “Lockdown was doing me good, not bad. But my exercise regime changed when I was in Bake Off because I wasn’t allowed to leave the bubble to cycle.”

Bake Off stars, contestants and production crew all bubbled up together in a Hertfordshire hotel during filming to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus.

But that meant Paul was hampered in not being able to keep up his 10 mile bike rides.

He also spent a lot of his free time in his room working on a book.

Paul admitted he knew he was not making any further progress with his fitness. But he reckons he has reverted to his lockdown training schedule.

He added: “I was getting back into old habits, so I sort of expected it. Now I’m back on it again. I’ve lost a good couple of pounds this week.”

– The Great British Bake Off 2021 begins on Tuesday September 21 at 8pm on Channel 4.

