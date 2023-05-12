Former royal butler Paul Burrell has spoken out about some conflict between his I’m A Celebrity campmates.

With I’m A Celebrity… South Africa set to conclude tonight (May 12), Paul has made some claims about the rows that went down in the jungle, and some that have apparently now moved onto WhatsApp.

The all-star spin-off of I’m A Celebrity was of course pre-filmed back in September. Now it is on our screens, the celebs have been able to react to it together over WhatsApp.

In an interview with The Sun, Paul spilled the tea on the I’m A Celebrity Legends WhatsApp group.

Paul Burrell has made some claims about his I’m A Celeb campmates (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell lifts lid on I’m A Celebrity arguments

The royal butler said the gang have been speaking to each other on the group every night and admit their surprise at some of the things that took place during the course of the three weeks.

Of course, the campmates are now finding out what everyone got up to in secret. Paul admitted: “We’re constantly texting each other saying: ‘Oh you did that. Wow.’ I do have rumbles to have.”

Paul named Gillian McKeith in particular as someone who has apparently ranted about comments made behind her back. Paul himself is particularly bitter about the contraband goods situation. When it was revealed that certain campmates had smuggled goodies into the jungle, Paul quickly came clean about having a sachet of coffee.

This earnt him a blasting from Olympian Fatima Whitbread about “breaching rules”. Paul was therefore shocked at something he later spotted on telly.

“At the point when Fatima is saying to me: ‘You have brought shame on yourself,’ she’s sucked on an Imperial mint! That’s a bit rich isn’t it? I had been giving [Janice] a nice cup of Butler’s Roast [coffee] by the fire every morning. But when it came to the point of shame, Janice sat there in silence. Thank you very much Janice! She never said a word.”

Janice is apparently not in the I’m A Celeb WhatsApp group (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Janice ‘not on WhatsApp group’

On the subject of Janice, Paul said that she’s missing from the group chat.

“We’re all in the WhatsApp group except Janice. Janice is not in the class of 2023 for obvious reasons,” he said. However, Paul didn’t explain what the obvious reasons were.

Paul went on to allege that there had been an incident involving Janice at the hotel after the show wrapped. Apparently her husband even had to get involved. Paul sniped that Rocky, her husband, was “very feisty in protecting Janice” and said that she “went back into supermodel mode and was busy being ‘the most famous person on the programme’.” Miaow!

Clearly in no mood to stop dishing the dirt, Paul also shared that there had been a frustrating six-hour flight delay on the way home. And he appeared to suggest this had brought out some of his campmates’ true colours. He claimed Helen Flanagan moaned about the delay, while Toff sorted herself a “private jet”.

ED! has contacted reps for comment on this story.

The final episode of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will air at 9pm tonight on ITV 1 and ITVX.

Read more: ITV finally reveals how the winner of I’m A Celebrity will be decided

Who do you want to win tonight? Head to our Facebook page @EntertaimentDailyFix and let us know.