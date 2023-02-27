Paul Burrell has revealed his fears as he starts treatment for prostate cancer.

Princess Diana’s former butler appeared on Lorraine today (February 27), with the cameras following him to hospital to meet his consultant.

Paul admitted he was “apprehensive” about the treatment, before sharing his fears over his future.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell shared his fears over his cancer prognosis on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell on cancer fears

Former royal butler Paul revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer last month.

At the time, he declared: “I will get through this.”

On Lorraine today, he was seen arriving at the hospital to meet his consultant.

“It’s a little bit scary,” Paul admitted, sharing his fears.

“I’m apprehensive because I don’t know what to expect and I don’t know what the outcome is going to be.”

‘A lot to take in’

After meeting his consultant at Manchester’s The Christie Hospital, Paul declared: “It’s a lot to take in.”

He then shared his treatment plan and shared his prognosis.

“I’ll go for a two-hour procedure and they will inject radium into my prostate,” he said.

“My recovery will be for the rest of that week. And then for the next three weeks I will have to go to radiotherapy appointments to kill it from the outside as well as the inside.”

He then told Lorraine viewers: “Hopefully at the end of that period I’ll be all clear.”

Paul got emotional when talking about what the future holds (Credit: ITV)

Paul admits ‘I’ll be a mess for a long time’

Paul also got emotional during the film, explaining that the hormone therapy would make him a “mess for a very long time”.

Getting tearful, he said: “I get so emotional because of the hormone therapy, which she said I’ll have to continue after the operation.

“I’m going to be a mess for a very long time. But you have to trade off certain things to get to a point of living,” he concluded.

