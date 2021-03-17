Patsy Palmer stunned viewers as she walked off GMB today – forcing Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid to apologise.

The former EastEnders star, 48, took offence to the “addict to wellness” caption written beneath her screen.

Just minutes into her appearance, Patsy cut the interview short as she accused the show of bringing up her past struggles.

Patsy Palmer stormed off GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB: What did Patsy Palmer say?

The interview started with Susanna asking the star a question on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She said: “You have done what Meghan and Harry did which is get away from the UK, to go off to California and set up a new life.

“And I know you’ve spoken out about Meghan and Harry before, I wonder if you do get more privacy over there?”

Appearing from her home in Malibu, Patsy briefly answered: “I think you do… ”

In addition, she said: “You know what, I don’t even want to do this interview. I don’t even want to look what it says at the bottom of that screen.

“So I am just going to switch off, do a real Piers Morgan, and say it’s not okay to have ‘addict to wellness guru’ on the bottom of the screen.”

The actress cut her interview with Ben and Susanna (Credit: ITV)

Patsy went on: “My issues that I had years ago, that were talked about many years ago, and it’s over.

“I am not going to talk to you, don’t worry about it but I don’t want to talk to you.”

As she hung up, Ben explained “addict to wellness guru” was a quote from her book.

I am not going to talk to you

He added: “It wasn’t our intention, Patsy, certainly wasn’t our intention to hurt Patsy.”

Susanna then said: “I have no idea that was on the a screen, that’s a terrible shame, our apologies to Patsy.”

Meanwhile, later on, Ben stated it wasn’t their intention to “ambush” the actress.

Ben apologised for the show’s strapline (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

GMB viewers rushed to social media to comment on the moment.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “As soon as Patsy Palmer said ‘hello’ I knew she wasn’t happy about something. That tone!”

In addition, a second said: “I’m here for Patsy Palmer channelling her inner Bianca Jackson & refusing to be interviewed on GMB.”

A third added: “Wow, that Patsy Palmer interview on GMB was cringe.

“You could tell she didn’t want to do it from the start, even the way she said morning, she was not feeling it.”

Another viewer shared: “Patsy Palmer has just made my morning.”

Patsy Palmer didn't want to be there full stop, did she? #GMB — Maxine. (@MaxW987) March 17, 2021

Is Patsy Palmer ok? She didn’t seem happy, as soon as the interview started.#GMB — Hayley (@Hayley3Be) March 17, 2021

Patsy Palmer addresses her GMB exit

The former EastEnders star has always been open about her past struggles.

However, she explained she wasn’t happy to discuss certain topics during the show today (March 17).

Addressing the incident on Instagram, she wrote: “I have gotten over my old self years ago and no longer wish to discuss it when I only have five minutes air time.

“I have been a people pleaser my whole life. I’m not a journalist so I don’t want to report on other people’s lives on TV.”

Furthermore, she shared: “You might see a lot of things in the tabloids that you think I say but I don’t. I am not going to waste those precious five minutes talking about things that are 20 years old or about Megan and Harry.”

