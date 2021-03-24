GMB has been hit by Ofcom complaints following its interview with Patsy Palmer.

The former EastEnders star appeared on the show last week but ended the interview after objecting to a reference to addiction.

Patsy ended the Zoom call after taking offence to the description of her at the bottom of the screen.

It read: “Patsy Palmer: Addict to Wellness Guru.”

Patsy ended the interview after taking offence to the caption (Credit: ITV)

What happened during the Patsy Palmer interview on GMB?

Patsy hit out at the show, saying she was going to “do a Piers Morgan” and switch off.

Read more: Patsy Palmer on GMB: Actress swears at followers who criticised her for storming off show

Now according to Ofcom, it received 144 complaints about GMB that day and most were about Patsy.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Ben and Susanna apologised to Patsy (Credit: ITV)

What did Patsy say?

The interview started with Susanna Reid asking the star a question on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Patsy began to answer, before saying: “You know what, I don’t even want to do this interview.

“I don’t even want to look what it says at the bottom of that screen.

“So I am just going to switch off, do a real Piers Morgan, and say it’s not okay to have ‘addict to wellness guru’ on the bottom of the screen.”

Patsy shut down the interview (Credit: ITV)

She added: “My issues that I had years ago, that were talked about many years ago, and it’s over.

“I am not going to talk to you, don’t worry about it but I don’t want to talk to you.”

Both Susanna and Ben Shephard apologised to Patsy as the Tipping Point star said: “It wasn’t our intention, Patsy, certainly wasn’t our intention to hurt Patsy.”

Meanwhile, Susanna said: “I have no idea that was on the a screen, that’s a terrible shame, our apologies to Patsy.”

Following the interview, Patsy issued a message on Instagram.

She said: “My apologies to anyone that wants to hear good news as I have great faith that considering what is going on in the world right now, there are some people that do.

Read more: ITV bosses ‘concerned about reputation of Good Morning Britain following Patsy Palmer fiasco’

“I keep seeing people saying ‘Get over yourself’. I have gotten over my old self years ago and no longer wish to discuss it when I only have 5 minutes of air time.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.