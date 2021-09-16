Patrick Kielty: One Hundred Years of Union: Who is he married to and how many kids does he have?

Patrick Kielty hosts a hard-hitting BBC documentary to mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of Northern Ireland tonight.

The programme explores the effects of a new trade border in the Irish Sea and the turmoil it could reignite.

Patrick’s programme is a follow-up to his 2018 documentary My Dad, The Peace Deal and Me.

Patrick’s father was murdered by protestant paramilitaries who claimed the businessman was an IRA chief.

Patrick hosts a new BBC documentary, One Hundred Years of Union (Credit: Dragonfly TV – Photographer: Seamus McCracken)

What happened to Patrick Kielty’s dad?

John ‘Jack’ Kielty, 45, was father to three sons and was gunned down in January 1988, days before Patrick’s 17th birthday.

He was also the chairman of the local Down GAA club and a former music promoter, who had brought Tom Jones and Roy Orbison to Belfast in the 60s.

Jack was shot dead in the offices of his County Down building firm by the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF). The minute you're angry then someone else has won. His office had been sprayed with bullets, leaving no chance of survival. Patrick Kielty, from Dundrum, County Down, spoke at length about losing his father on his 2018 documentary. He said: "When you go through something like that, you spend your life making up for other people's discomfort because they don't know what to say. "But growing up in Northern Ireland you had less of those chats because a lot of people knew what you were going through. There was never anger. "It was a case of looking after mum and the family pulling together. The minute you're angry then someone else has won." Patrick Kielty in My Dad, The Peace Deal and Me near his home town of Dundrum (Credit: Dragonfly Film & TV Ltd – Photographer: Lorian Reed-Drake)

William Bell, Delbert Watson and David Curlett were all jailed for life after being convicted of the murder.

A woman, Doreen Watson, was found guilty of manslaughter and given a recorded sentence.

They were all freed in 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

How did Patrick build a successful career?

Patrick started his career as a comedian while studying psychology at Queen’s University in Belfast.

He quickly became the host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back.

The satirical nature of his shows meant he was often attacked by Loyalists and Republicans and he soon caught the eye of the BBC.

His big break came in 1995 with Comic Relief’s St Patrick’s Day Stand Up Special alongside Ben Elton and Jo Brand.

And he sealed his position as a household name by presenting Last Chance Lottery and Fame Academy.

His BBC chat show Patrick Kielty: Almost Live launched in 2002, running for six seasons, before Patrick returned to his stand up roots.

Is Patrick Kielty married?

Step forward Cat Deeley, the one-time third wheel to Ant and Dec on SMTV in the late nineties.

Ant and Dec with Cat in 2000 (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/Shutterstock )

She also hosted BBC show Fame Academy with Patrick in 2002.

The bubbly beauty moved to Los Angeles in 2006 and carved out a successful career as the host of prime time show So You Think You Can Dance?

Cat, 44, was nominated five times for a Prime Time Emmy Award.

Cat, 44, was nominated five times for a Prime Time Emmy Award.

She and Patrick, 50, remained friends and in 2012 he flew all the way to Los Angeles just to have brunch with her.

Cat with her husband Patrick Kielty (Credit: SplashNews.com)

After a whirlwind romance the pair married in a private ceremony in Rome later that year.

They now live in London and have two sons, Milo, five, and James, three.

Cat has stepped in to host ITV’s Lorraine during school holidays this year.

What is Patrick Kielty’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Patrick and Cat have a combined net worth of £10.8 million.

When does Patrick’s new documentary air?

Patrick Kielty: One Hundred Years of Union will be shown on BBC One at 9pm tonight.

