Pat Sharp is planning an adult version of the legendary Fun House

Pat Sharp is planning an adult Fun House revival, he has revealed.

With the show's young fans now grown up, there are plans in place for an "interactive" live experience which would travel the country.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "We're still looking at trying to do a live, interactive, immersive attraction. So we'll hopefully get the rights and get it out there...

At the end of the Fun Run or whatever we do, you'll be able to have a drink and a dance.

"We've got a company that's ready to go. What we're trying to get is the rights to enable us to do it and get it out there for adults to play in the Fun House - exactly as it was, with go-karts.

"It could be good for stags and hens, stuff like that."

The host - who admitted the rights aren't "very easily forthcoming" in this day and age - also thinks there would still be a place for a rebooted version of the show on TV or steaming platforms.

Reflecting on its longevity and enduring popularity, Pat said: "I get a lot of people who message me with a picture of their kids watching it, episodes from like 1989...

"They watch it over and over again, and they love it. It probably could work again in a format of some kind, absolutely!"

The DJ has recently been on the road hosting the We Love The 90s arena tour - which features the likes of Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Culture Beat and Jenny Bergen from Ace of Base - and he insisted that the public's desire for feelings of nostalgia means events like this will always have an audience.

He added: "People love nostalgia, they absolutely love it. They relish it, they turn up and they make a night of it."

