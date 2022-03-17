ITV announces Passenger – a ‘darkly comic horror’ – for new streaming service ITVX

ITV has just announced Passenger, a fabulous-sounding drama – for exciting new streaming service ITVX.

Billed as a ‘darkly, comic horror’ it sounds right up ED!’s street!

Here’s all we know so far.

The This Is Going to Hurt makers are behind Passengers for ITVX (Credit: BBC)

What is Passenger on ITV about?

Set in a close-knit northern community called Chadder Vale, locals reel following a series of weird and inexplicable crimes.

But it’s not all bad news.

Since arriving from the Met five years ago Detective Riya Ajunwa has been looking for that one big crime. A challenge that will make her feel alive again.

So when local girl, Katie Wells, is abducted one night, Riya thinks she’s onto something big.

Especially when detectives find blood on the seats of Katie’s abandoned car.

But while the village is barely adjusting to her disappearance, Katie turns up the next day safe and well.

Huh? Well, that’s certainly Riya’s reaction.

The villagers ask Katie a few questions and then life carries on as normal, but for Riya something about the whole things smells fishy.

Soon, a series of super strange happenings and grisly crimes begin to unfold in the village, but the residents don’t seem worried and blame outsiders.

While Riya tries to make the locals see things are A Bit Weird – to put it lightly – she’s finds herself in a universe unlike anything she’s ever seen.

Who’s in the cast?

Sadly we don’t have any news on this just yet.

The drama is due to start filming later this year in Lancashire and ITV has promised casting news nearer the time.

Can we just throw our hats in the ring and say we think Rakhee Thakrar, who recently wowed in Rules of the Game, would nail the role of Riya.

Passenger writer Andrew Buchan starred in Broadchurch alongside Jodie Whittaker (Credit: Shutterstock)

Andrew Buchan on Passenger

Passenger is the debut screenplay of Andrew Buchan, who’s best known as an actor starring in Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman and ABC Murders.

He says of his new creation: “I’m unbelievably thrilled to be working with SISTER, ITV and BritBox International.

“I feel very lucky and very flattered they’ve gone with these scripts and I’m going to work my backside off to make them the best they can be.

“I’ve always loved shows where the known collides with the unknown … where you see communities faced with something horrifying and inexplicable, where, as a viewer, you’ve nothing in your kit-bag to explain it.

“When I started writing the scripts, I wanted to create something epic and unknown but also bed it somewhere close to home. We’ll definitely see the residents of Chadder Vale pushed to their limits.”

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, added: “Passenger is a brilliant new drama that will premiere on ITVX and a show different to those on the main channel.

“Andrew Buchan’s brilliant scripts take us into a tight-knit Northern community where the Detective Sergeant Riya Ajunwa, an outsider to the town, has to investigate the strange happenings that are genuinely monstrous.

“I’m excited to be making this and working once again with Jane Featherstone and Sister on a drama that can continually surprise an audience in this very original story.”

Passenger is a 6 x 60 darkly comic horror from the award-winning SISTER (This Is Going To Hurt, Chernobyl, Landscapers) for ITVX, ITV and BritBox International.

