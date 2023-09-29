Paris Fury’s daughter Venezuela’s lavish 14th birthday celebrations provoke fierce row

Venezuela Fury, the daughter of Paris and boxer Tyson, recently celebrated her 14th birthday – but it provoked a fiery debate on social media.

The birthday party featured some gorgeous decor including a gold-shimmer wall, a beautiful balloon arch, light-up numbers, lavish gifts and a luxurious Mercedes-Benz limo to transport her and eight friends over to the cinema.

“Happy Birthday Venezuela love you and the unique, beautiful, great young lady you’ve grown into,” Paris captioned the pic. She later added: “Off to the cinema with her friends… in a bit of style @silkexecutivetravel,” and shared photos of Venezuela posing with her pals in the limo.

However, critics soon began mum-shaming Paris, flooding the comments section with heaps of negativity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

Paris and Tyson Fury news: Daughter’s celebrations raise eyebrows

One follower faced backlash after they commented: “Must be awesome to be spoiled. While other kids suffer. With no heating foodbanks etc.”

Many came to Paris’ defence and insisted that the mother-of-seven “doesn’t spoil her kids”. They said: “Paris doesn’t spoil her children. She’s a fantastic mum who gives her kids great values. You don’t know how much she and her husband give to charity, so do the nice thing and wish her daughter a happy birthday.”

Another added: “Must be awful to be such a jealous sad person.” A third commented: “Do you give to those in need? Keep comments nice for her birthday.” “There are 235 messages and only 1 negative and that’s yours….. shame you feel this way Barbara, but why! She’s 14, show some love instead. It makes you feel so much better ya know,” another urged.

Tyson and Paris Fury reveal what a day in their life looks like on This Morning (Credit: This Morning)

Others focused on Venezuela’s resemblance to her parents

As one fan said: “Happy birthday double of your Daddy.” “Happy Birthday!! She’s the absolute stamp of you Paris!” said another user.

Another added how children grow up so quickly: “Children grow up quickly days or it could be I’m getting older but the children keep their parents feeling younger.”

Since then, Paris has given birth to her seventh child on September 18.

Furys’ ‘baby bubble’

Paris recently gave birth to the couple’s seven child. The couple said they were “over the moon” after welcoming their baby boy. The couple are already parents to Venezuela, 14, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, seven, Valencia Amber, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four, and Athena, two. The new baby’s name is yet to be shared by the couple.

Read more: Tyson and Paris Fury’s baby name revealed by bookies?

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.