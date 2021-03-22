Paris Fury has revealed she is expecting a baby girl on Loose Women today (March 22).

The 31-year-old star – who is married to heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury – shared the exciting announcement during Monday’s programme.

The couple are already parents to five beautiful children.

Paris Fury revealed she is expecting a baby girl on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Paris Fury confirms she is expecting a baby girl

The star appeared delighted as she shared the update on the show.

She said: “I’ve just found out we’re getting a little girl!”

As Paris announced the news, sparklers began to go off in the ITV studio.

Meanwhile, Charlene White, Judi Love and Jane Moore cheered as they sat on the panel.

The announcement follows shortly after Paris shared the news with her 568k followers on Instagram.

The pregnant star posted an image of husband Tyson, 32, and their children covered in pink confetti.

Paris shared the news with her fellow Loose Women co-stars (Credit: ITV)

Alongside the snap, she wrote: “It’s a girl. We are due another little princess, god willing.

“Come summer we will have 3 girls and 3 boys. So blessed. @gypsyking101.”

The couple have already welcomed two daughters, Venezuela, 11, and three-year-old Valencia Amber.

Plus, they have three sons – Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson Fury II, four, and their youngest, Prince Adonis Amaziah.

Tyson and his wife first met when Paris was only 15, with the couple later tying the knot in 2008 in Doncaster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

Paris swears on Loose Women

Meanwhile, last month, Paris was forced to apologise after swearing live on Loose Women.

At the time, she made the comment when speaking about her pregnancy.

Paris was retelling a story about how husband Tyson accidentally let slip of news of the pregnancy during an interview.

The busy mum was, up until then, set to reveal the news exclusively on the ITV daytime show.

Speaking about Tyson’s slip up, she said: “It was a great idea until then, [bleep] hit the fan.”

Jane quickly stepped in and apologised for the blunder, adding: “Ooh, sorry about that little bit of language!”

