Parents of one of the UK's youngest coronavirus survivors praise NHS for saving their baby son

Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan met one of the UK's youngest coronavirus survivors on GMB today.

Charlie Little weighed just 4lb 10oz when he was born in March and later contracted coronavirus.

He was born prematurely at 32 weeks and spent three weeks at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Charlie Little weighed just 4lb 10oz when he was born in March (Credit: ITV)

The newborn was given an oxygen mask and ventilator.

The little boy's parents Ellyse and Charlie Little appeared on GMB to discuss their son beating the virus.

What did they say?

Ellyse said: "It was a bit touch and go at the beginning. It was heartbreaking but we're just glad he's here now.

"He was given a lot of medication and we think he was given a little boost and he was able to get through it in the end."

Charlie was born prematurely at 32 weeks and contracted coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

Dad Charlie revealed he didn't sleep or eat throughout the terrifying ordeal.

He said: "It was definitely the most worrying time of our lives. Not being able to see him didn't help the situation."

Speaking about the staff who saved their son's life, Charlie said: "Brilliant. All of the NHS to be fair."

Ellyse added: "Our local hospital saved him and then Great Ormond Street carried on the work.

"It was a joint effort."

Meanwhile, Susanna Reid gushed: "He looks healthy and happy doesn't he."

Charlie's parents appeared on GMB to discuss their son beating coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about their son, she said: "He's getting chubby. He's seven pounds now."

Susanna said: "That's what you want."

Meanwhile, viewers were moved by the interview.

What did they say?

One person said on Twitter: "Charlie was born premature and survived #coronavirus. What a little star."

In addition, another wrote: "Ohhh little Charlie," followed by heart emojis.

