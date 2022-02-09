Who is Panda on The Masked Singer? Clues and theories revealed here!

Panda has reached the final of The Masked Singer 2022 – but who will be behind the mask when it comes off on Saturday night (February 12)?

While fans of the show are certain about the identity of Robobunny, Mushroom is proving a little more divisive – and there are a few more names in the mix for Panda.

One stands out, though, when you tie up the voice and the clues…

Panda has made it to the final of The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Who is Panda on The Masked Singer?

Well that’s the million dollar question – that we just so happen to think we’ve got the answer to.

The voice and the clues all appear to point to former Neighbours star Natalie Imbruglia.

One look on Twitter confirms the Twitterverse feels much the same as us!

Read more: Hysterical Masked Singer fans are all saying the same thing about Joan Collins’ appearance

“Panda is 100% Natalie Imbruglia #themaskedsinger. Sounds just like her,” said one.

“Crying at Natalie Imbruglia dressed as a panda singing Dancing on my Own,” said another.

“Panda is Natalie Imbruglia for sure,” said another.

“Haven’t watched this for weeks but if Panda isn’t Natalie Imbruglia I will eat my hat,” declared a fourth.

“Panda is 100% Natalie Imbruglia,” said another.

Other guesses on social media include Cyndi Lauper, Sheridan Smith, Jessie J and Kym Marsh.

Will Natalie Imbruglia be unmasked as Panda? (Credit: Splash News)

The Masked Singer clues for Panda

Panda has said they have been “animated” before.

Back in the early 2000s, Natalie provided the voice for Koala in Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe.

So that little titbit would support the clue.

Elsewhere, the VT showed the letters TWDFL.

Die-hard fans of the Aussie singer pointed out that she once starred in a play called The Things We Do For Love – which matches neatly with the letters we saw in the VT.

Panda’s clue song was the One Direction hit Story Of My Life.

Read more: Rita Ora distracts Masked Singer fans with her appearance

Now, this could work two-fold.

The boys sang her hit Torn when competing on The X Factor in 2010 – and she was also a guest judge the year they appeared on it.

Panda has also dropped a reference to “right up my street” as well as being “off centre”.

Natalie’s first album was Left Of The Middle. She was also on Neighbours, where Ramsay Street is the show’s fictional cul-de-sac.

The Masked Singer: Has the identity of Panda revealed?

Well, some super sleuths on Twitter seem to think so.

They hit the rewind button after being convinced they heard Natalie’s surname uttered in Panda’s semi-final VT!

Natalie has been active on Twitter and Instagram, but none of her recent activity confirms that she is Panda.

Will Panda win The Masked Singer on Saturday night? (Credit: ITV)

What has the best performance by Panda been on The Masked Singer?

We’ve loved every single song she’s sung!

Week one Panda wowed us with Levitating by Dua Lipa.

Next up was Hot Stuff – including some sexy dance moves – by Donna Summer.

The clue song was Story Of My Life by One Direction. Natalie actually stood in as a guest judge on The X Factor when the boy band were on the show.

She also sang Blame It on the Boogie by The Jacksons.

Last week’s semi-final saw two performances – Dancing on my Own by Robyn and Karma Chameleon by Culture Club.

So will Panda be unmasked as Natalie Imbruglia on Saturday night?

And will she be crowned the winner of The Masked Singer 2022?

There’s only one way to find out…

The Masked Singer 2022 final is on ITV on Saturday (February 12) at 7pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand tell us who you’re backing to win.