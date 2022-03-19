Paloma Faith’s childbirth agony that left her struggling to walk for two months

Paloma Faith was left in agonising pain and struggled to walk for two months after the birth of her first child.

The singer, 40, described her frightening experience as ‘going to the gates of hell’.

Paloma did have an “all-natural” birth plan, but things started to go wrong when she went into labour prematurely.

Paloma Faith suffered a traumatic birth with her first child in 2016 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Voice Kids star then suffered a condition called PROM, which is a premature rupture of waters.

This happened when her labour lasted a gruelling 20-hours and her body failed to dilate.

Paloma was whisked into theatre for an emergency C-section, where she gave birth to a little girl.

But the drama didn’t end there.

Paloma was diagnosed with an infection of the womb and she suffered bad mastitis (inflammation and often infection of the breast tissue).

The star previously opened up about her first daughter’s birth to The Sun’s Bizarre Life podcast.

The Voice Kids judge was unable to walk for two months after giving birth (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

Speaking in 2017, nine months after her daughter’s arrival, Paloma said: “I just had so much other stuff go wrong afterwards because I also had an infection of the womb and really bad mastitis.

“I wasn’t very well for a long time afterwards. I don’t think I could really walk properly for a good two months.”

She added: The only way I can explain it is that I went to the gates of hell and I brought back an angel, because it is just so incredible and I wouldn’t change a minute of it for the world because I just think I have made the best person ever.”

‘Traumatised and protective’

This weekend, Paloma will appear on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen Live.

Remarkably, her traumatic labour and birth did not put the singer off having another child.

In February last year, Paloma and her partner Leyman Lahcine welcomed a second daughter.

Paloma and her partner Leyman now have two daughters (Credit: Splashnews.com)

But the scars of her first labour did stay with her for a good while.

Paloma did not reveal the gender of her first baby for the first three years of her daughter’s life.

She eventually confirmed she’d had a girl, but only after suggestion she was raising a gender-neutral child.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Paloma later said: “I was misunderstood – the media reported that I wasn’t dictating gender stereotypes.

“True, I don’t encourage gender rigidity with toys, but really, I was traumatised by the birth and protective of our privacy.

“I wanted her to develop into herself before the world decided who she was.”

Saturday Kitchen Live, 10am, BBC One, Saturday March 19, 2022

