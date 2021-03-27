Paloma Faith lied about her age for years, the singer reveals in a new BBC Two documentary.

The star, now 39, opens up about the price of fame as well as motherhood in the new special.

So when it is on? What has she said about it? And when did Paloma get married?

Get the answers to your burning questions about the Upside Down singer below…

Why did Paloma Faith lie about her age?

Paloma got her first record deal aged 27.

However, she worried how music youth-obsessed executives would judge her age.

So she lied and said she was 23 – four years below her actual age.

Paloma balances motherhood and work commitments in new documentary (Credit: SplashNews)

However, a sneaky sleuth kept on swapping her age on Wikipedia to her actual age.

And then someone provided a copy of her birth certificate to the website.

Paloma was subsequently banned from editing her own Wikipedia page.

The star was forced to come clean and admit she was actually born in 1981 – not 1985.

Writing for iNews, Paloma explained: “I looked quite young, so I could get away with it. I read a lot of articles about musicians at the time and it seemed like every piece about KT Tunstall would imply that she was quite old, even though she was only 27.

“That really affected me and I remember thinking: “I want to be judged for my music, not my age.”

Paloma used to lie about her real age (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Paloma Faith As I Am about?

This documentary follows Paloma as she attempts to balance motherhood with her singing career and emerging acting career.

She will allow unprecedented access into both her professional and personal life.

The documentary aims to expose the tough realities working women face as mothers and busy working professionals.

Is Paloma Faith married?

Paloma was married to New Zealand chef and taxidermist Rian Haynes from 2005-2009.

Since 2013 she has been in a long-term relationship with Leyman Lahcine, a French artist.

She refers to him as her ‘husband’ however they are not believed to be formally married.

Paloma with her long-term partner Leyman (Credit: SplashNews)

Last year she admitted that being in a relationship can be ‘unbearable’ at times.

Speaking to Overdue Magazine she also said: “To remain with the person you love is difficult; it can be very dividing and not all relationships survive the first few years after having a child.”

She later added about her new album, Infinite Things: “There are songs where I talk about how unbearable it is to be with my partner but I will still stay with him and there are songs where I talk about my child and I say things that aren’t sentimental.”

How many children does Paloma have now?

Paloma and Leyman share two daughters – the first born in December 2016 and the second February of this year.

However, she has not revealed either of their names to the public.

The singer is known for being quite eccentric (Credit: SplashNews)

Are her children being raised gender neutral?

It was initially reported that Paloma was raising her first child as gender neutral.

However, she later appeared to deny this.

While speaking to You magazine, the singer said: “I’m not in denial of gender but I have absolutely no problem if my child grows up not feeling an affinity with the gender they were born with.



“It’s important to me they’re given all the opportunities to be the person they want to be.”

When is Paloma Faith As I Am on?

Paloma Faith As I Am is on BBC Two at 9pm on Saturday, March 27.

It will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer shortly after it initially airs.

