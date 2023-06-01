Paedophile in My Family viewers hail ‘bravest thing they’ve ever seen’ as victim confronts childhood sexual abuse

Paedophile in My Family viewers have hailed abuse survivor Emily Victoria as the “bravest thing they’ve ever seen” as she confronted her childhood abuse in a one-off documentary.

Successful businesswoman and mum Emily was sexually abused by her paedophile father from the age of two till 18. Emily’s mother did not know about the abuse. As Emily’s father has recently been released from prison after 14 years, Emily decided to confront what happened to her and find out how the abuse went on with nobody knowing.

Emily suffered horrific abuse from her paedophile father

Emily offered to meet with her father

In the documentary, Emily spoke with her mother, who had no idea her husband was sexually abusing their daughter. She explained: “My aim was to start a conversation about why my abuse was invisible for so long to everyone, including my mum. To a point my motivation was personal. Much as I don’t like to admit it to myself, what Dad did to me still has an affect on my life.”

Emily said her mother is the “most generous, loving person” and while Emily she might have “resented” her for not seeing the abuse, she said her mother was “shaken to her core” when she found out.

When Emily’s father became a foster parent, Emily feared other children could be abused, and at age 18 she bravely told a friend what had happened.

The Channel 4 documentary also saw Emily reconnect with police officers who worked on the case. Her father’s statement featured, where he sickeningly tried to put the blame on his own daughter. He told police: “Emily was a very sexual kid. I didn’t do anything she didn’t want. [It was] a very loving relationship. I didn’t have to force her or tell her not to tell.” One officer said there was “no part of him” which felt bad for his actions.

Emily offered to meet her father, contacting him via a restorative justice facilitator to see if he was prepared to meet. At the time, he was unemployed and living in council accommodation. Her father refused.

Emily and her mother discussed the abuse she went through

Viewers praised Emily for her bravery

Viewers have now praised the Channel 4 documentary as the “bravest thing they’ve ever seen” and also hailed Emily as a “hero” for sharing her story and confronting how her abuse was missed.

One person said: “‘A paedophile in my family’ Surviving Dad is one of the bravest things I’ve seen on TV. Victim courage and police professionalism are both undeniable.” A second viewer also added: “Well done Emily, a true hero. The bravest person I know.”

You’re so brave to go back to the dark places that only survivors know.

Another person also wrote: “Emily, you’re so brave to go back to the dark places that only survivors know. How anyone would want to go through that again for a documentary is selfless and inspiring. You had me in tears. It was so emotional thanks to you wonderful lady and your poor mum. You’re a hero.”

Many people also thanked Emily for making the documentary, hoping it would help other survivors and victims. One person wrote: “Thank you Emily Victoria, making this programme will help more survivors. Your bravery and resilience is so powerful. I’m certain it will empower many.” Another person also agreed: “What an incredibly brave woman. She has given so many victims of child sexual abuse a voice to know that they can speak out and that they will be believed.”

A Paedophile in My Family: Surviving Dad is available to watch on Channel 4.

