Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine won’t attend the National Television Awards together, despite their BBC documentary being nominated, it has been claimed.

The former couple, who married in 2011, confirmed their separation earlier this year.

They share twins Penelope and Leo, nine, and Felicity, six, all of whom have autism.

In August, the two received a nomination for their documentary Paddy and Christine: Our Family and Autism. It came just weeks after they split.

The one-hour special saw Paddy and Christine open up about their children’s diagnosis and what it means for them on a daily basis.

Paddy McGuinness won’t attend NTAs with wife Christine

However, Paddy is now understood to have decided not to attend the ceremony, which takes place later this week.

The decision will surely come as a blow to the Top Gear host should the documentary scoop the prize.

It’s claimed Paddy has stepped aside and won’t attend the glitzy event in order to let Christine “bask in her own glory”.

The documentary was one close to Christine’s heart as she is also autistic.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Paddy is staying away and focusing on work, letting Christine bask in the glory of being nominated for the doc, which meant so much to her.”

They also went on to reveal the thinking behind Paddy’s alleged decision.

“If they both showed up there would be too much focus on their relationship.

“And they want to be respectful,” they went on to claim.

The National Television Awards take place on Thursday (October 13). Entertainment Daily has reached out to reps for comment.

The two announced their separation earlier this year

In July, Christine and Paddy announced on Instagram they had separated after 11 years of marriage.

The statement read: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate. But our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

It continued: “We’ll always be a loving family.

“We still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.

“Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy.”

