Paddy McGuinness in TV meltdown as Coleen Nolan mocks him

Paddy McGuinness has a meltdown on Celebrity Bake Off after Coleen Nolan insults his cake this weekend. Chaos ensues when 49-year-old Paddy’s cake collapses on the baking show. Loose Women star Coleen spots something wrong when she looks at his workstation and comments: “What the hell is that?!”

Coleen and Paddy’s bake off run-in

Paddy snaps back: “That’s nice, isn’t it? That’s encouraging. ‘What the hell is that?'”

But when he sees what Coleen is talking about, the comedian swears. We’re not sure what he says as the show bleeped out the word, but it’s safe to assume Paddy isn’t happy!

Pulling on his oven gloves, he investigates the cake, adding: “The shaft has collapsed. Story of my life.”

Paddy was left fuming (Credit: Channel 4)

He realises on closer inspection that it’s game over for the cake. Paddy says: “No no no, that’s not good. I don’t know what to do.”

After he throws the cake on to the work top, he tries to stay positive.

Paddy says: “Now listen, they’ll never know. Reset. I’m going to make another batch. We go again. We do not get stopped by a ginger biscuit.”

Sunday night’s episode is the fourth of the celeb version of the show. It is being aired in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Alongside Paddy and Coleen are Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas and Ellie Taylor. Previous episodes have seen the likes of David Schwimmer, Tom Daley and Gemma Collins compete against each other.

Paddy and Christine split

After 15 years together, Paddy and ex Christine announced they were splitting up last year. Both parties said their main focus was “to continue loving and supporting our children”.

Christine and Paddy were together for 15 years (Credit: Splash News)

But a source has recently claimed that Paddy is ‘struggling’ with the breakdown of his marriage. They told OK! Magazine: “Paddy has been reaching out to people after the split because he is struggling. Christine and Paddy both have very separate lives now. Christine has so much work on, she has documentaries, but Paddy is less busy and he is struggling with it.”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off airs on Sundays at 7.40pm on Channel 4.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.