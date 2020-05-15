Paddington Station: A Year on the Tracks viewers slam Channel 5 for 'wasting their time' with 'misleading' documentary

Channel 5 viewers left annoyed and confused last night when they tuned in for the new instalment of documentary series Paddington Station 24/7.

The programme, Paddington: A Year on the Tracks, got underway on Thursday (May 14) evening at 9pm.

What were viewers angry about?

Paddington Station 24/7 viewers were annoyed about the new series, A Year on the Tracks (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Rich House, Poor House viewers confused as episode leaves out ending meet-up

It seems viewers were expecting a whole new series of the show, which offers an inside look at the staff, drivers, engineers and signallers keeping one of Britain's busiest stations running.

As its name suggests, Paddington: A Year on the Tracks instead takes a year-long look at the station.

It featured footage from series three (Credit: Channel 5)

And rather than using new footage, the documentary series features memorable moments from series three.

Disappointing as I've been looking forward to this all week!

Viewers were fuming on Twitter, as one said with a thumbs-down emoji: "@channel5_tv so the new 4th series of #PaddingtonStation247 is actually a look back of series three that's been re-edited with new narrator. #disappointed @MrTimDunn @MrRobBell @Richard_rail @BBCwestcott."

Another wrote: "This is not NEW! As Advertised. As bad as #BBC."

Viewers found it 'misleading'

A third tweeted: "This is definitely not new as advertised on the TV schedule. I've already seen this one on this evening. Disappointing as I've been looking forward to this all week!"

Someone else put: "Bloody cheek. C5 claim it was made before the lockdown but this is ancient. Why didn't they say so?"

This is not NEW..!!! As Advertised as bad as #BBC — L MCFC Sullivan (@Micraman235) May 14, 2020

This is definitely not new as advertised on the TV schedule. Ive already seen this one on this evening. Disappointing as I've been looking forward to this all week! 😑 — Simon (@Simon_wwfc) May 14, 2020

Bloody cheek. C5 claim it was made before the lockdown but this is ancient. Why didn't they say so? — London Hebrew ✡️ (@NeasdenParade) May 14, 2020

Read more: As Love Island is cancelled, reality TV fans call for Big Brother to return

They added, angrily: "You have wasted an hour of my time and disappointed me as it's one of my favourite programmes. Why say it's new?"

Some viewers found it a 'waste of time'

Someone else said: "Misleading TV advertising it says NEW but this is a repeat."

One viewer asked Channel 5 why the programme wasn't available on catch-up and the broadcaster replied: "Last night's show was a collection of clips from series 3 of Paddington Station 24/7 and we don't tend to put these types of show on catch-up."

You have wasted an hour of my time and disappointed me as it's one of my favourite programmes. Why say it's new? — London Hebrew ✡️ (@NeasdenParade) May 14, 2020

Misleading TV advertising it says NEW but this is a repeat , Paddington Station — Kevin Beasley (@Kevtbea) May 14, 2020

Hi, last night's show was a collection of clips from series 3 of Paddington Station 24/7 and we don't tend to put these types of show on catch-up. We are getting the whole of series 3 uploaded though so it should be available over the weekend hopefully. Thanks. — My5 (@My5_tv) May 15, 2020

ED! has contacted Channel 5 for additional comment.

What did you think of A Year on the Tracks? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.