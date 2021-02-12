Ozzy Osbourne discussed his health on Loose Women today and revealed he’s had the coronavirus vaccine.

Appearing alongside wife Sharon, the 72-year-old rocker – who is suffering from Parkinson’s Disease – is classed as clinically vulnerable.

However, in an interview staged in his own bed, he shared the good news with fans.

Ozzy and Sharon conducted their interview from bed (Credit: ITV)

What did Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne say on Loose Women?

Viewers got a shock when Ozzy and Sharon, 68, appeared on-screen live from their home in LA in bed.

In trademark style, the two bickered throughout the interview.

Asked by the panel whether he has had the COVID-19 vaccine, he answered: “Me? Of course!”

Sharon soon interjected, and added: “He says of course – he only had it yesterday!”

Ozzy explained to viewers how it felt.

“It felt like I was being stabbed,” he said. “My arm was hurting yesterday but I’m glad I got it, you know?

“As soon as I got it I felt relieved!”

Ozzy and Sharon appeared on Loose Women together (Credit: ITV)

What’s the latest on Sharon and her jab?

However, Sharon added that she had not had hers yet.

The former X Factor judge explained that because she battled the virus in December, there was a delay in receiving her jab.

“Yeah, I don’t get it for about another two weeks yet,” she explained.

“But because I got it before Christmas I’ve still got a good amount of antibodies – they say it’ll last another six weeks.”

Because I got it before Christmas I’ve still got a good amount of antibodies.

However, she did say that she has been struggling with her mental health during the pandemic.

“I couldn’t stop crying for three days,” she said.

“I couldn’t get out of bed. So depressed. And then I wake up another day and I feel so much better.”

Sharon came down with the virus in December (Credit: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com)

What happened to Sharon in December?

Sharon revealed in December 2020 that she had been briefly hospitalised with the virus after testing positive.

She told fans on Twitter: “I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

“After a brief hospitalisation, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus.

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

