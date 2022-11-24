I’m A Celebrity: Who is Owen Warner’s lookalike brother as fans swoon?

Owen Warner has a lookalike brother who has left I’m A Celebrity viewers swooning.

Owen has become popular in the jungle thanks not only to his personality but also to the six-pack he regularly shows off.

It turns out Owen has two brothers who are supporting him and cheering him on outside the jungle.

One of them first caught the attention of fans when he appeared on GMB this week and quickly turned the heads of viewers as a result.

Owen Warner has won over fans with his looks and gym-fit body on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Owen Warner’s lookalike brother gets fans hot under the collar

Louie, who joined the breakfast programme alongside his mother, Polly, live from Australia, gushed about Owen.

He said: “He went in there and we all didn’t know what to expect. We knew lots of people in there, but we weren’t sure – Owen’s not been in Hollyoaks long – so we weren’t really sure who would know who he was.

He added: “The fact that he’s still in there is a true testament to who he is as a person. He’s been able to capture the audience.

“I think he’s going to be really touched and it’s going to give him a lot of confidence. To finally believe how much of a good person he is like we tell him day to day.”

At the time, viewers rushed to social media to compliment Louie on his good looks.

“So it’s not only Owen who’s a stunning lad!” one wrote.

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “Hello there to his brother too!!”

A third added: “Didn’t think it was possible, but his brother is even better looking.”

Owen Warner’s brother, Louie, is popular on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What does Owen’s brother Louie do?

Owen’s brother Louie is a successful model and photographer.

During his career, he has modelled for the likes of Puma and Boohoo. He’s also quite the force on social media, and currently has over 30,000 followers on his Instagram.

Speaking about Owen on Lorraine, he said: “I’ve always said, he does have his ditzy moments I’m not going to lie, but he isn’t stupid at all, he’s very switched on.

“His brain just works in a different way and so it might come across as a bit stupid but when you think about it, to be fair, it makes some sense.”

Owen and Louie also have another brother, Jake.

Jake works as a busker and video director and has previously collaborated with the BRIT Awards.

Both Louie and Jake are currently in Australia awaiting to see if their brother can walk out of the ITV show as King of the Jungle.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, November 24) at 9:00pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

