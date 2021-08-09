Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owens reveals severe flooding threat to family home

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owens has revealed that severe flooding has threatened the star’s family home.

Amanda couldn’t believe the power of the water (Credit: Channel 5)

What did Amanda Owen say on Our Yorkshire Farm?

In the latest episode of the Channel 5 hit, Amanda – known as The Shepherdess – revealed that the flooding damaged several pieces of vital farming equipment.

During the show, Amanda said: “At this time of year, you expect it to be cold, snowy, frozen, icy and you can deal with that.

Read more: Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen addresses whether she’ll have more kids

“But water you just cannot. The ground is absolutely saturated, so the river levels just come up and down so quickly.

“You get extreme weather conditions, that is what happens here.”

Amanda and Clive couldn’t believe the power of the floods (Credit: Channel 5)

What happened when the floods hit?

In further footage, Amanda was pictured next to torrents of rushing water.

“What a day. Unbelievable,” she exhaled.

“The power in that water. It’s not even safe to be out here really.”

Mum-of-nine Amanda said that she feared the family home would come under threat after they experienced one month’s worth of rain in one night.

Amanda’s husband Clive was also shown battling 100mph winds as he tried to save a flock of sheep.

The Owen family on Our Yorkshire Farm (Credit: Channel 5)

Where is Amanda and Clive’s farm?

The series shows Amanda and Clive and all of their enormous brood live and work on the farm.

With a pony, a dog and 1,000 sheep to look after there’s never a dull moment.

And the series has proved a hit with viewers, too.

Read more: Our Yorkshire Farm: Can I visit? Where does The Yorkshire Shepherdess live?

Amanda and Clive try to live as natural and as technology-free life as possible.

The couple’s farm is three-and-a-half miles West of the village of Keld in Swaledale, North Yorkshire.