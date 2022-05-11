Our Yorkshire Farm fans have shared their fears over Amanda Owen’s recent Ravenseat pics.

The shepherdess, 47, posted a lovely snap with her son Reuben.

She also shared some sweet shots of her other children playing on the farm.

However, there was one glaring omission, causing fans of the star to express their concern.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

Amanda Owen sparks concern among Our Yorkshire Farm fans

Our Yorkshire Farm fans appeared concerned there was no sign of her husband, Clive, in the upload.

The couple were subject to rumours of a split last year when they pointed out they never said their marriage was “perfect”.

Amanda also admitted they had been going through a “rocky” patch, according to reports.

As a result, fans were quick to express their concern over her latest social media posts.

One said: “Lovely photos. Is Clive still around, never see photos of him?”

Amanda said Clive hates social media (Credit: YouTube)

Another added: “Why do we never see Clive anymore. Is he still there and well ?”

While a third asked: “What about Clive? Has he left? X”.

However, others praised the parents for their beautiful family.

Read more: Amanda Owen fans gush over her children as she shares sweet farm Instagram update

One viewer said: “What a credit to you and Clive your children are. Such a together family. Heartwarming.”

Meanwhile another gushed: “You have the most amazing family and the way you and Clive bring them up is fantastic.”

Amanda’s family are loved by Our Yorkshire Farm viewers (Credit: YouTube)

Why don’t we see Clive on social media?

Amanda has previously said that Clive “hates” social media, so won’t usually pop up in the family pics.

Read more: Are MAFS Australia stars Olivia and Jackson still together?

She said: “He hates social media and the online news stuff and doesn’t want to be on it. That’s his choice.”

The mum-of-nine was asked last Christmas by a fan if she would post a pic with her hubby.

As a result, she replied: “”Not if he doesn’t wish to be on social media.”

Expanding the family

Amanda recently melted hearts when she shared pics of some baby lambs on Instagram.

The whole family has been busy with the new arrivals as they settle into life on the farm.

The shepherdess shared several snaps of the kids feeding the animals, with her youngest Clemmie also getting involved.

Fans loved the adorable pics with many flocking to the comments section.

One wrote: “These kids are amazing.”

While another gushed: “Love seeing the children with the animals. They’re all naturals.”

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.