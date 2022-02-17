Our House: First trailer of new ITV thriller starring Martin Compston

Our House on ITV starring Martin Compston is set to be a must-watch thriller judging by the first trailer.

Starting next month, it boasts a big-name cast and an intriguing premise.

Here’s everything we know about the primetime drama so far.

Tuppence Middleton as FI (Credit: ITV)

What is Our House on ITV all about?

The series is based on Louise Candlish’s best-selling novel of the same name.

And it sounds like a head-mangling, edge-of-your-seat story.

The four-part series stars Tuppence Middleton and Martin Compston (of Line of Duty fame, of course) as estranged couple Fi and Bram Lawson.

One day, Fi arrives home to find that some complete strangers are moving into her house. All her furniture and possessions have gone, and she’s plunged into a strange, desperate situation.

The fact that Bram has also disappeared, too, doesn’t help matters.

Martin as Bram (Credit: ITV)

What’s in the trailer?

The trailer reveals a hornets’ nest of a twisty-turner.

We see Fi at the moment she realises that her home has been bought by another family, and her sheer panic at what has happened.

The trailer also shows that things might not be all as they seem with the married couple, who in one scene looks as though they’re undergoing marriage guidance counselling.

Fi is having an affair with the suave Toby (Rupert Penry-Jones), while Bram doesn’t look entirely innocent either – who is he smooching in bed with?

And, furthermore, when he says he owes money to someone, does this mean it has something to do with the house and why it’s been sold?

So many questions…

We also get to see Weruche Opia (from I May Destroy You) as Fi’s best friend Merle in the trailer.

Things aren’t they seem in Our House (Credit: ITV)

When does Our House start on ITV?

The series has been adapted from Louise’s book by Simon Ashdown – the screenwriter who has worked and written over 150 episodes of EastEnders.

With the cast and Simon’s expertise behind the camera, it’s safe to say that we can’t wait to see this.

If the trailer is anything to go by, we’re in for a nerve-shredding treat.

And the good news is that we don’t have to wait long until Our House comes to our screens.

ITV tells us that it will start in March and be available on ITV Hub, too.

