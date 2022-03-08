Our House episode two on ITV1: Five questions we have after that BRILLIANT twist

Our House viewers may need a soothing cup of tea and a nice sit down after the latest instalment of the ITV thriller – so what happened in episode two?

The second part of the series ended with an almighty jaw-dropping twist.

And now we actually can’t wait until episode three on Wednesday (March 09 2022).

Here are the burning questions we want answered as the series hurtles towards its final episodes.

***Warning: spoilers from episode two of Our House ahead***

Our House episode two: Fi’s beautiful home is sold from under her feet in the ITV thriller (Credit: ITV1)

Our House ITV episode two: Who has been posing as Fiona Lawson?

During episode two of Our House, it became clear that someone had been posing as Fiona Lawson (played brilliantly by Tuppence Middleton).

Not just that, but whoever it was was able to perfectly replicate Fi’s signature.

The person also had access to Fi’s legal documents and passport.

After we met dodgy Wendy, it started to become clear that she is probably the person posing as Fiona Lawson.

She’s dark haired and could easily have borrowed Fi’s smart clothes.

But, if it WAS Wendy, did she do it with Bram or Toby?

How on EARTH did Wendy track him down?

In episode two of Our House on ITV, we saw Bram drive away from a car accident.

He caused the car to crash after driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road.

Bram – played by Martin Compston – was later horrified to see that a mother and eight-year-old girl were in the car and were left seriously ill.

The young girl was in a coma and unresponsive.

Later in the hour-long instalment, Bram had a one-night stand with a woman who called herself Wendy.

To Bram’s horror, she revealed she had seen him cause the car accident and was going to blackmail him.

She asked for £5,000 to keep quiet about his involvement.

But how the HELL did she track him down?

Even if she DID witness the crash – see below – how did she know he’d be in that pub that night and manage to get him to sleep with her?

In an already pretty implausible plot, this just seemed too far-fetched.

Talk about a multitude of coincidences!

Tuppence Middleton, Martin Compston and Rupert Penry-Jones star in new ITV thriller Our House (Credit: ITV)

Our House ITV episode two: How could Wendy possibly have witnessed the car crash?

And while we’re on the subject of incredulous plot twists…

How COULD Wendy have witnessed the car crash?

The road was empty apart from the other car involved in the crash.

Unless, of course, Wendy was in the other car which Bram was trying to overtake.

Could Wendy and Toby have been in that vehicle?

In which case, has the whole thing been planned from the beginning?

What’s the history with Bram?

We learnt a bit more about Bram in episode two of Our House.

Obviously we’ve learnt he’s partial to a bit of cheating, drink driving and general crapness.

But now we know that he had already been unfaithful to Fiona early on in their relationship.

He told Wendy (before he realised she was a blackmailing witch): “I cheated on Fi twice with two different women.

“First time I was young and drunk.

“I came clean and she forgave me.”

Fi later tells her friend Alison that she’s concerned about Bram.

She admits: “I’m worried about Bram.

“He seems on edge.

“You know he’s had problems before.”

She then asks Alison to check up on him at the weekend.

So what problems has Bram had before?

And is it all connected to why Wendy and Toby have now targeted him?

Rupert Penry-Jones as villain Toby in Our House (Credit: ITV1)

Our House ITV episode two: Are Toby and Wendy the ones who sold the house?

At the end of episode two of Our House, Fi’s new lover Toby was revealed to be as crooked as Bram’s driving after a few pints.

We just KNEW he was too good to be true, didn’t you?

It was still an almighty shock, though, to discover that Toby has been working with Wendy to blackmail Bram.

Our blood ran COLD when Toby joined Wendy at the table with Bram!

Who knew Rupert Penry-Jones would be so damn convincing as a villain?

But they don’t just want silence money…

They want No 91 Trinity Avenue, Fi’s beloved house.

So are Toby and Wendy the ones who sold the house?

If so, have they harmed Bram, or were they working with him?

Or has Bram sold it so they can’t get their hands on it?

Of course, now we want Fi to swear revenge like The Bride in Kill Bill…

She just HAS to get that house back!

Our House continues on Wednesday March 09 2022 at 9pm on ITV and the ITV Hub.

