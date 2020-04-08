Our Girl fans convinced Amy-Leigh Hickman will replace Michelle Keegan

Our Girl fans are convinced that former EastEnders actress Amy-Leigh Hickman will take over the lead role.

Current lead Michelle Keegan leaves at the end of this current series.

Our Girl fans think Amy-Leigh Hickman should take over from Michelle Keegan (Credit: BBC)

'So impressed'

Amy-Leigh joined the BBC drama this series playing junior medic Mimi Saunders. Viewers have been so impressed by her that they're calling for her to land the main role next series.

Amy-Leigh, 22, previously played Star 'Linzi' Bragg in two short stints in EastEnders and starred in Tracey Beaker.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Mimi should take over Georgie’s role on #ourgirl if she dosent get killed off by the end of the series!"

Another claimed: "According to government officials, the army has seen a spike of applications by a whopping 74% since Amy-Leigh Hickman's appearance on #OurGirl."

@BBCOne Mimi should take over Georgie’s role on #ourgirl if she dosent get killed off by the end of the series! — liam (@liammmm_20) March 25, 2020

According to government officials, the army has seen a spike of applications by a whopping 74% since Amy-Leigh Hickman's appearance on #OurGirl. One commented: "She's just so iconic. I have to serve the country because she serves me with amazing roles". pic.twitter.com/IwZfQR2yt3 — joe (@corywilsons) March 24, 2020

Praise has flooded in for Amy-Leigh since she made her debut on the show. And the actress has thanked fans for their kind words.

Thank you so much! And thank you to everyone for their kind words about #OurGirl tonight. I hope it distracted people for a second from this strange time we are living in right now and cheered some people up ❤️ https://t.co/wUuMarrZfO — Amy-Leigh Hickman (@AmyLHickman) March 24, 2020

Amy, who has also starred in Ackley Bridge, has said she found filming Our Girl 'challenging' due to how realistic the war scenes are.

Amy in an Our Girl scene with Michelle Keegan (Credit: BBC)

'Like you're in a war'

"It feels impossible to not feel [like you’re in a war] because it looks like that so much; with the way you’re all dressed, the set that we film in, it feels so real - especially when you’re doing all the shooting scenes and sequences," she told the Evening Standard.

"I think it would be hard to find that kind of performance if you didn’t have it feel so real around you," she added. "I think that’s probably why it looks so good because they make it feel like that."

The actress also praised Michelle Keegan, saying she would have 'struggled' with the emotional and physical side of the show without having her there and called it an 'amazing opportunity' to work alongside 'such a brilliant actress'.

