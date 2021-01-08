Oti Mabuse believes her sister Motsi was “attacked” by trolls on Twitter because she is a woman.

The professional dancer reunited with Strictly partner Bill Bailey on Steph’s Packed Lunch earlier today (January 8).

But despite the happy reunion, talk soon turned to the Motsi’s recent battle with trolling.

Oti Mabuse revealed her sister Motsi was ‘attacked’ by trolls on Twitter (Credit: Channel 4)

Strictly Come Dancing: What did Oti Mabuse say about Motsi?

When asked about working with Motsi, Oti said: “I didn’t hire the family, but I would.

“You concentrate so much on your celeb, you are so focused on making sure that mentally they are ok, physically they are ok.

“When you get to the point where you are standing in front of your three judges you just blank out.

“Working with my sister gave me the ability to focus on my celeb, I had to, I had no choice.”

And when it comes to trolling, Oti admitted she usually blocks and ignores negative comments.

She said: “I always get abuse, but there are two buttons, the block and the mute.”

The pro also addressed Motsi’s decision to leave Twitter, saying: “For her [Motsi] to come into this family to be on Strictly, you are put on a pedestal.

“It shocked me because it’s so easy sometimes to attack women, that’s just a thing. It’s really easy for people to attack women.”

Oti reunited with Strictly star Bill Bailey on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Oti and Bill reunite after winning Strictly

During the show, Bill also revealed he was still coming to terms with winning the BBC reality series.

The musician said: “I am thrilled, it still hasn’t quite sunk in yet and this is the first time we’ve met since that night.”

He went on: “Week four was the turning point really when people thought I could actually dance, it was a bit of a surprise to me.”

Following their win, viewers called for Motsi to step down as they believed it was a “fix”.

Motsi quit Twitter last month (Credit: BBC)

Why did Motsi quit Twitter?

The Strictly judge previously revealed she was quitting the social media site due to trolling.

Her final message urged fans to follow her ‘strictlykindness’ hashtag.

In a now-deleted tweet, Motsi said: “I’ve decided to leave Twitter! It’s been fun but I truly think with Instagram, Facebook and TikTok it’s enough social media.

“Please keep up my #strictlykindess hashtag! You know where to find me.”

