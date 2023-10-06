Strictly star Oti Mabuse shares ‘difficult’ pregnancy update: ‘I know I’m not alone’

Pregnant Strictly Come Dancing favourite Oti Mabuse has shared a “difficult” update with her fans.

The dancer and TV fave, 33, took to her Instagram this week and shared with her 674k followers that she’s been diagnosed with a pretty painful pregnancy condition.

Posting a workout video, Oti shared the pain of the condition SPD, or symphysis pubis dysfunction. It’s often diagnosed after complaints of pelvic pain during pregnancy.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse described SPD as ‘painful’

Oti wrote: “Working out with SPD with my fitness and I immediately could feel it when I went back. My core strength was not what it was, my balance was off. My ability to hold certain positions was gone. The pain started slow but at night while sleeping, it would intensify (I’m not wearing a belt yet but as weeks go on I definitely will).”

Oti added that apart from physiotherapy exercises she still tries to stay active “in any way that’s not painful”. She continued: “Aside from physiotherapy exercises, I still try to continue to stay active in any way that is not painful. My level of activity depends on how severe my SPD is that day. It can be very frustrating if you used to exercise regularly and have to stop. Walking, sitting, and driving all become a bit painful.

“But we push on and grant ourselves some GRACE! Taking it slow and breathing through everything – Change is good, it might be difficult but it’s all for a good reason.”

She concluded her post by asking her followers if they’ve dealt with SPD. “I know I’m not alone in dealing with SPD – how are you dealing or dealt with it?” she wrote.

Fans react

Oti’s fans had some advice when it comes to dealing with the painful condition.

One said: “I found swimming such a relief. Floating about in a pool helped with the pain. It was like I was being cuddled by water.”

Another added: “Had it for every pregnancy, just give yourself plenty of time to move from any position and follow all the physio instructions, it’s is so blooming painful, much sympathy.” A third commented: “I had SPD with both my pregnancies it was so painful. I got very little support and I’ve suffered with my pelvis, back and legs ever since.”

Oti Mabuse has revealed she’s suffering from a painful pregnancy condition (Credit: YouTube)

What is SPD?

Some women may develop pelvic pain in their pregnancy. This is sometimes called pregnancy-related pelvic girdle pain (PGP) or symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD).

While the condition is not harmful to the baby, it can be painful and difficult to get around. According to the NHS website, symptoms may include pain over the pubic bone, roughly level with your hips, across one or both sides of your lower back and may even spread to your thighs.

The pain can be worse when a person is walking, going up or down the stairs, standing on one leg or turning over in bed.

