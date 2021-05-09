Oti Mabuse has revealed filming the first series of The Masked Dancer was “bonkers”.

Chatting to Martin and Roman Kemp on ITV’s Weekend Best earlier today (May 9), Oti said The Masked Dancer was “a lot of fun”.

And it most certainly looks that way if the first look at the new series just released by ITV is anything to go by.

The judges are in place ready for the start of The Masked Dancer (Credit: ITV)

ITV offers first look at The Masked Dancer

The new trailer revealed a few teases for the new series as it aired on TV this weekend.

It revealed it’ll air in May and, in a key format change from The Masked Singer, it’ll be on every single night for a week.

Read more: ITV reveals full line-up for The Masked Dancer

Hosted by The Masked Singer’s Joel Dommett, the judging line-up remains mostly the same.

Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross all return.

Strictly Come Dancing champ Oti replaces Rita Ora, though.

Joel Dommett’s back as host (Credit: ITV)

Oti spills the beans on The Masked Dancer

During the trailer Oti can be heard joking that “she doesn’t know what she’s signed up for”, while Mo calls the concept “madder than mad”.

Host Joel added: “The show that’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before… apart from The Masked Singer, it’s quite a lot like that.”

Read more: Oti Mabuse confirms she’s leaving Strictly after 2021 series

In the clip the judges can be seen taking guesses at who’s inside the costumes.

Carol Vorderman, Margot Robbie, Elton John and Shania Twain are among their guesses.

And, chatting to Martin Kemp earlier today, Oti dropped a whopper of a spoiler.

She revealed that she thought his wife Shirlie was inside one of the costumes for a while.

“I actually thought your wife was on it, I was convinced,” Oti revealed, hinting that Shirlie isn’t behind the mask…

“I was like, that is someone I know.”

Oti said the debut series of The Masked Dancer is ‘nuts’ (Credit: ITV)

So what did ITV say about the trailer?

An ITV rep said: “The new format will feature 12 celebrities stepping onto the dancefloor to take on character alter egos as they trip the light fantastic in a bid to wow the panel and confuse with their moves.

“Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are.

“From ballet to ballroom, salsa to swing and everything in between, the mystery line up will be dancing onto screens this spring.”

Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are.

Oti added: “It’s a mixture of bonkersness but also they’re really good at it – they do cartwheels and splits in the air.

“You’re sat there thinking I’m watching a beetroot doing the splits in the air.

“It could be anyone – anyone good!” she added.

