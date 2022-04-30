Oti Mabuse hits our screens again tonight (April 30) as she hosts new ITV dating show Romeo and Duet – but who is she married to?

While she’s giving singles a helping hand to find love, her own relationship is still going strong.

The 31-year-old former Strictly star left the BBC One dance show last year, with speculation emerging that her shock departure could be something to do with her wanting to start a family.

Who is Oti Mabuse married to?

Oti has been married to husband Marius Lepure since 2014 after they met at a dance trial in Germany.

The pair are still very much in love, regularly posting photos of themselves together on social media as they enjoy trips away together.

Romanian Marius is a dancer as well, and fans will know he’s appeared on Strictly as well.

The 39-year-old dancer performed on the competition back in 2017.

What has Oti said about having kids?

Although the couple say children are on the cards, having a baby isn’t something they see in the near future.

Oti told Fabulous magazine in 2020: “One day we’ll probably wake up and be like: ‘It’s time!’

“At some point, I’ll want to give my nieces a few cousins, but it’s just not necessary at the moment.”

Oti said she feels she is only just getting started with her work, adding: “For now, I’m seeing how far I can take my career.”

She confirmed earlier this year that her professional life is just too busy still for her to have children.

When asked about the subject, she told The Sun: “Not yet. I’ve still got my mind set on a lot of stuff. When women get to their thirties, it’s like: ‘Ooh, it’s your time.’ It’s not a question about timing; it’s about experience.

“Have I done all the things that I want to do? I’ve been working all my life. I want to travel, I started presenting, I want to host my own shows.

“I’m not saying you can’t do that [and be a mother], but right now I’m still at that point in my career where I want to do all these things, and when the time is right, it will happen.”

Romeo and Duet next airs on ITV, Saturday April 30, at 7pm.

