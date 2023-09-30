Oti Mabuse ‘in absolute tears’ over her final Oti Mabuse Breakfast show

Oti Mabuse was “in absolute tears” after watching her final Oti Mabuse Breakfast show today. She then took a moment to express her thankfulness.

Dance star Oti, 33, who won Strictly Come Dancing twice said she “enjoyed every Saturday morning” with her viewers.

Oti has had a blast presenting her series (Credit: ITV)

Oti reminisced about her journey on the breakfast show

Taking to her Instagram, the Strictly star reflected on her journey, she wrote: “Watching my final show of @otimabusesbreakfastshow in absolute tears! I enjoyed every morning with you every Saturday full of tears, laughter, games, fashion and lots of cooking.”

She then extended her gratitude towards all her guests who “gave up time to travel and come onto the show,” she added: “so grateful for your support.”

Oti also had a special message for chef Shivi Ramoutar, who cooked alongside Oti every Saturday morning.

She said: “My copilot @shiviramoutar what a ride we’ve had I adore you for the fun moments and the cooking lessons. Can’t promise I’ll be the best cooker now but I’m in the kitchen more because of you.”

She also thanked the whole production for their outstanding contribution to her success. “To production, crew, kitchen angels and everyone who made the show what is it especially ITV I appreciate it so much – would not have happened without all of you doing your part

Watching my final show in absolute tears!

“Lastly, as I say after every show – to you for watching from home and allowing us in your living rooms THANK YOU! What an absolute privilege and we didn’t take it for granted. We appreciate you going on the ride with us,” she concluded.

Fans react

Fans were quick to share their appreciation with Oti too. One said: “Smashed it Oti, [fingers crossed] for a second series next year.”

Another added: “This show has truly been something I look forward to every single week. You have smashed it as you do with everything.”

“Gutted it’s the last one but I’ve loved the show so much,” shared one more with a series of broken heart emojis.

Recently, Oti revealed the real reason she quit Strictly after crying in the shower the star said she has done what she “needed to do.”

