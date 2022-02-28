Oti Mabuse dances on Dancing On Ice
Oti Mabuse’s Dancing On Ice performance branded a ‘disappointment’

Oti showed off her dance skills to promote her new tour

By Rebecca Carter

Oti Mabuse disppointed some Dancing On Ice viewers last night with her performance.

The judge, who recently quit Strictly Come Dancing, showed off her dance skills as she promoted her new tour, I AM HERE.

During Sunday’s show, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed Oti would be performing.

Oti Mabuse dances on Dancing On Ice
Oti danced with her husband on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice

Holly told viewers: “We’ve got loads more on the way, including a performance from our very own Oti Mabuse.”

Turning to Oti, Holly asked: “Oti, what have we got to look forward to?”

Oti said: “Lots and lots and lots of fire. But the thing is, it’s my first time on ice and I feel so special because I got to share that moment with Chris and Jayne.”

Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice
Oti was held in the air by the professional skaters (Credit: ITV)

Later in the show, Oti stepped out to perform.

She first danced with her husband, Marius Iepure, and was then held in the air by professional skaters.

The performance went down a treat with many fans however, some people thought Oti was going to be skating!

After seeing Oti without skates, many expressed their disappointment.

One said: “Not Oti saying ‘I’m nervous I’ve never danced on the ice before’ and she’s on a stage on the ice.

Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice
Some viewers were disappointed that Oti wasn’t skating! (Credit: ITV)

“The disappointment.”

Another wrote: “#DancingOnIce disappointed Oti wasn’t actually skating. They implied she was.”

A third added: “Kinda disappointed I thought Oti was going to be skating, (she is good though).”

One tweeted: “I’m a little disappointed that Oti is not on skates.”

Meanwhile, others were busy praising Oti for her routine.

Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice
Many viewers loved Oti’s stunning performance (Credit: ITV)

One gushed: “#Oti smashed it!!! I’m totally going to be watching her #IAmHere tour!!

“I loved that performance so much!!”

Another added: “Oti is a queen. What an absolute stunning performance so much talent bringing fire to the ice.”

One tweeted: “Oti’s performance was amazing wow. She IS HERE.”

Following her routine, Oti said performing on Dancing On Ice was a “dream”.

She said: “What a dream this has been to perform on ice and work with @jaynetorvill_official and Christopher Dean.

“But also how incredible the skaters are as well as my girl crew and of course @mariusiepure.”

She added: “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU.”

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, March 6 at 6:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

