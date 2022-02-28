Oti Mabuse’s Dancing On Ice performance branded a ‘disappointment’

Oti Mabuse disppointed some Dancing On Ice viewers last night with her performance.

The judge, who recently quit Strictly Come Dancing, showed off her dance skills as she promoted her new tour, I AM HERE.

During Sunday’s show, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed Oti would be performing.

Oti danced with her husband on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice

Holly told viewers: “We’ve got loads more on the way, including a performance from our very own Oti Mabuse.”

Read more: Oti Mabuse quit Strictly after becoming ‘bigger than the celebrity stars’

Turning to Oti, Holly asked: “Oti, what have we got to look forward to?”

Oti said: “Lots and lots and lots of fire. But the thing is, it’s my first time on ice and I feel so special because I got to share that moment with Chris and Jayne.”

Oti was held in the air by the professional skaters (Credit: ITV)

Later in the show, Oti stepped out to perform.

She first danced with her husband, Marius Iepure, and was then held in the air by professional skaters.

The performance went down a treat with many fans however, some people thought Oti was going to be skating!

After seeing Oti without skates, many expressed their disappointment.

One said: “Not Oti saying ‘I’m nervous I’ve never danced on the ice before’ and she’s on a stage on the ice.

Some viewers were disappointed that Oti wasn’t skating! (Credit: ITV)

“The disappointment.”

Another wrote: “#DancingOnIce disappointed Oti wasn’t actually skating. They implied she was.”

A third added: “Kinda disappointed I thought Oti was going to be skating, (she is good though).”

One tweeted: “I’m a little disappointed that Oti is not on skates.”

Meanwhile, others were busy praising Oti for her routine.

Many viewers loved Oti’s stunning performance (Credit: ITV)

One gushed: “#Oti smashed it!!! I’m totally going to be watching her #IAmHere tour!!

“I loved that performance so much!!”

Another added: “Oti is a queen. What an absolute stunning performance so much talent bringing fire to the ice.”

One tweeted: “Oti’s performance was amazing wow. She IS HERE.”

Following her routine, Oti said performing on Dancing On Ice was a “dream”.

She said: “What a dream this has been to perform on ice and work with @jaynetorvill_official and Christopher Dean.

“But also how incredible the skaters are as well as my girl crew and of course @mariusiepure.”

Read more: Craig Revel Horwood admits it’s ‘brilliant news’ Oti Mabuse has quit Strictly

She added: “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU.”

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, March 6 at 6:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Did you enjoy Oti’s performance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.