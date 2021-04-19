Oti Mabuse has confirmed she is leaving Strictly Come Dancing.

The Strictly pro dancer, 30, said she expects next series to be her last on the BBC dance show.

In a new interview, Oti said she’s loved her time on the show, but she doesn’t plan on dancing ‘forever’.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: “I love to dance and love bringing joy to so many people, but I think (this year’s Strictly) will be the last.”

She later added: “honestly, as a woman I can’t be dancing forever.”

Oti Mabuse may be leaving Strictly – but she has exciting projects lined up (Credit: SplashNews)

What’s more, she said she is hugely proud to have worked with such a diverse show.

Recent years has upped the diversity game on Strictly Come Dancing.

There have been Paralympic and Invictus Games athletes such as JJ Chalmers and Will Bayley competing.

And last year had the first ever same-sex couple – Katya Jones and Nicola Adams.

Finally, Oti predicted: “I’m sure they will have a male same-sex couple this year.”

When did Oti Mabuse join Strictly?

Oti first joined Strictly in 2015.

She has gone on to to win the series twice. She first won Strictly in 2019 with partner Kelvin Fletcher, and then again in 2020 with Billy Bailey.

Oti and Kelvin won Strictly 2019 (Credit: BBC)

And she apparently has her heart set on winning the series for a third time before exiting the show.

A source told The Mirror on her signing for the upcoming series: “She was always going to sign up…it’s the biggest show on telly. She also has her heart set on the treble!”

Has she joined The Masked Dancer?

Yes, Oti Mabuse has signed up to be on the judging panel of the new ITV show The Masked Dancer.

It will follow the same format as The Masked Singer, but the judged talent will be dancing instead of singing.

Oti and Bill won the 2020 series (Credit: BBC)

It is due to air later this spring.

Oti said of joining the show: “I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer.

“I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show.

“As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues – it’s going to be so much fun!!!”

