It’s not long till I’m A Celebrity 2021 hits our screens.

And, while hosts Ant and Dec last week appeared thrilled at this year’s campmates, I can’t say that I feel the same when looking at the rumoured line up.

Honestly, I have enough of Richard Madeley on GMB when he stands in as a Piers Morgan replacement.

Do I really need to have him on my screen every single night setting the world to rights in the castle?

Paul Burrell has got to be one of the I’m A Celebrity all-star greats (Credit: YouTube)

Who is rumoured to be in the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line up?

Alongside Richard, it looks as though we can expect Maura Higgins, fresh from her supposed split with Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice.

Steve McDonald clearly fancies a break from the cobbles as actor Simon Gregson is also rumoured to be joining the line up.

Elsewhere, we have stars who’ve quit their jobs and are looking for their next little bit of exposure. Adam Woodyatt and Louise Minchin, I’m talking to you.

None of these offer the personality or star status of someone like Gemma Collins, Kate Garraway or Peter Andre.

So why not make a champion of champions all-star version.

Bring back some of the best celebrities to have ever taken part in the show over the years!

What a watch that would be.

The GC’s time on the show was all too short (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Dream all-star line up

Throw in a mix of Katie Price, Peter Andre, Uri Gellar, Paul Burrell, Dean Gaffney and Natalie Appleton and you’ve got yourself a hell of a show there.

Or restrict it to previous winners.

How good would it be to see Harry Redknapp back on the show, doing battle with the Welsh elements alongside Scarlett Moffatt, Stacey Solomon, Gino D’Acampo and Tony Blackburn.

ITV did it with Dancing on Ice, so there’s no reason why execs couldn’t make it happen if they wanted to…

We’d love to see Stacey Solomon make a return to the show (Credit: YouTube)

Now, don’t get me wrong, I’ll be religiously tuning in each and every night that the show is on.

But the names mentioned this year are just a little too over-exposed, on TV screens too often and on social media even more.

What are we going to find out about them that we don’t already know?

I think ITV bosses need to dig a little deeper and discover that hidden gem celebrity we’ve long forgotten about that we can’t wait to get to know all over again.

Failing that, though, head back to our tried and tested favourites. The stars who’ve won us over and won our votes over the past 20 series.

They won’t know what’s hit them in the cold, dark castle

And, for those of you who think it might be a bit samey seeing those familiar faces again, think again.

The Welsh castle is nothing like the Australian jungle, so much like first time around, they won’t know what’s hit them.

Come on ITV, get on board with my idea.

If you ask me, 2021 is most definitely the year for an I’m A Celebrity shake up!

