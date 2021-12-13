OPINION: Walk The Line is the damp squib sibling of The X Factor no one invited to the party

It was supposed to be Simon Cowell’s big TV comeback, but ITV’s latest talent show Walk The Line has hit screens like a big damp squib.

The show, which sees a bunch of singing acts compete for a prize of £500,000, was originally due to see the man himself back on the box after months of convalescing following a horrific accident.

Walk The Line was set to be Simon’s TV comeback after a bike accident. (Credit: Splash News and Pictures)

However, in the weeks leading up to transmission, the show was rocked by a series of alleged behind-the-scenes dramas which saw various celebrity judges come and go from the line-up (including Simon himself, who supposedly pulled out to spend time with his family).

But having waded through the first episode, presented by the fabulous Maya Jama, we might ask if he simply saw the iceberg ahead and jumped before the ship sank without trace.

So what’s wrong with Walk The Line?

The problem with Walk The Line is it’s basically The X Factor in sheep’s clothing – a panel of four judges (Gary Barlow, Craig David, Alesha Dixon and Dawn French) pass comment on a series of singing acts with a twist.

The judges include Dawn French, Craig David, Alesha Dixon and Gary Barlow (Credit: ITV)

Only, the twist isn’t nearly as exciting as producers think.

Instead of the promise of a record deal, the winning act can win £500, 000.

But to get their hands on all that dosh, they first have to be voted the show winner by the audience so they can carry on to the next episode.

But there’s more.

Instead of merely going through to the next episode to take on four other wannabe acts, the winner – like episode one’s Ella Rothwell – has the option of accepting £10K and disappearing back to obscurity.

Ella Rothwell was voted the first winner of the series (Credit: ITV)

Er… right.

Why this was considered an exciting premise for a TV show is anyone’s guess.

The twist – which is all about taking a gamble on your future – just isn’t particularly exciting, especially to viewers who are not invested in the same earnest singers we’ve seen before.

Why is Walk The Line a clunker?

But what makes Walk The Line an absolute waste of time is that its still a tired old formula that the public have made very clear that they are absolutely bored of watching,

It’s a singing contest! With judges. And votes. It’s boring. And producers know it’s boring because The X Factor was put out of its misery due to lack of viewers.

Even Little Mix’s search for a star was a bomb on the Beeb.

The singing contest format is dead as doornail, for now at least.

And yet this old clunker got the green light.

I mean, it’s not even that bad a show.

It’s just the polished tried-and-tested old tosh you expect from the team who bought us Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor.

And that’s the problem. We’ve kind of seen it all before.

Overnight figures suggest just under three million tuned in for the first ep, but it‘s worth bearing in mind it was cleverly scheduled before the final of I’m A Celebrity.

Whether that number sticks with the remaining episodes remains to be seen.

We reckon Simon must be cacking that Line.

