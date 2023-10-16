OPINION: Strictly fans get a grip, the criticism of Angela Rippon is NOT on

The nation is officially in Strictly mode and I’m totally here for it – however, what I am not here for is the public’s harsh criticism of contestant Angela Rippon.

Competing at age 79, Angela is the oldest Strictly contestant this year and has been killing it every week so far with partner Kai Widdrington.

Angela is the oldest contestant this year (Credit: BBC)

Angela Rippon continues to raise the bar

So far, we have seen Angela and Kai Foxtrot, Quickstep, Cha Cha Cha, and Rumba on Strictly. Each week, she has showcased her natural dancing skills, and personally, I think she is going to remain in the competition longer than people think.

Despite being a favourite among many viewers, social media users have claimed that Angela’s slower dances have given her an unfair advantage.

“So Angela Rippon has got yet another slow dance this weekend. No surprise there then. Unfair that she’s not doing any faster dances,” one user wrote ahead of Saturday’s (October 14) episode.

While there is no denying that other contestants have been given far more upbeat dances, Angela has made up for it in other areas.

During week 1, she performed the Cha Cha Cha to Shirley Bassey’s version of Pink’s Get The Party Started and wowed me with her flexibility. I mean… can you raise your leg that high?! I certainly can’t!

Angela wowed with her flexibility (Credit: YouTube)

As the weeks have gone on, Angela has continued to improve and received the scores she deserves. Out of every contestant remaining, she is one of the very few to keep raising the bar.

Last weekend, her Rumba to Rise Like A Phoenix was incredibly mesmerising to watch. Not only did she glide on the ballroom gracefully, but she continued to defy age effortlessly.

She even did the splits more than once! That’s certainly not a skill everyone can learn.

If performing slower dances is an easier challenge, the contestants half her age should be doing even better than she is.

The Tango is next for Angela!

This weekend (October 21), Angela and Kai will take on the Tango and I’m super excited to see how well they will do.

While viewers have noted again on social media that she will be performing another slow dance, that doesn’t mean she won’t speed things up in the forthcoming weeks. Who knows, maybe she’s pacing herself!

I’m rooting for you Angela, good luck!

Read more: OPINION: Credit where it’s due, Strictly – this year’s line-up is a Bobby Dazzler!

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your favourite from the line-up for Strictly 2023.