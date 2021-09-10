The 2021 NTAs took place last night (September 9) and, in my opinion, Stephen Mulhern was robbed.

He was nominated not once but twice in the same category – Quiz Game Show.

And, while I love Beat the Chasers, it’s time Stephen’s hilarity and general brilliance is officially recognised.

What are you playing at British public?! You picked the wrong show!

Stephen Mulhern crossed his fingers as his NTAs 2021 nominations were read out (Credit: ITV)

What happened at the 2021 NTAs?

So, to recap, last night Stephen was up for Best Quiz Game Show for both In For a Penny and Celebrity Catchphrase.

Both entirely brilliant shows that bring a smile/laugh-out-loud guffaw from me every time they’re on.

His personality is magnetic and, in these somewhat dark pandemic times, we need lights like him brightening up our screens.

While Stephen larked around in the audience last night pretending to be upset about missing out on the award, I would’ve genuinely been a bit perturbed if I were him.

The funny man reacted with mock shock when Beat the Chasers won (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern fan club sign up details here!

If you ask me, he is one of the best presenters around.

He’s funny, personable, bright, genuine and lively – why the hell isn’t he scooping all the awards?!

And why the hell aren’t I running his fan club?!

On Saturday Night Takeaway he acts like Ant and Dec’s warm-up man, but those gold hot pants are just one of the many moments where he’s stolen the show.

Stephen deserves all the awards – and I’m not the only one to think so.

One look at Twitter last night and the Mulhernites (a name for his fandom I’ve just coined) were up in arms too.

“Stephen Mulhern was robbed, nominated TWICE in the same category and didn’t get it? I hope he gets the NTA lifetime achievement award, otherwise I am calling the police,” said one.

“How the HELL did Stephen Mulhern not win an NTA award for #InForAPenny & instead Beat the Chasers won it. He was completely robbed!” another agreed.

“Justice for Stephen Mulhern!!” a third simply declared.

Mulhernites demanded ‘justice’ for Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Better luck next year

Yes, I know there’s always next year and I’m clearly in the minority given that the NTAs are voted for by the British public.

But the same old shows (and presenters) win every single year.

It’s time for a shake up – and Stephen is the perfect man to lead it.

Rolling In It for the win next year, I say. Get voting Mulhernites!

