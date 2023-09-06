OPINION: The NTAs got it almost right – but Ant and Dec should NOT have won the best presenter award yet again

The NTAs, the most glitzy TV ceremony of the year, was back last night and Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly were honoured again… of course.

And while I thought the NTAs got it almost right, Ant and Dec didn’t deserve best presenter. *Cue all the Ant and Dec fans coming for me!* Let me explain.

The Geordie duo are national treasures, there’s no denying that. They have deserved their awards over the years and never fail to keep us entertained. But I think them winning the best presenter gong 22 years in a row is a bit too much.

This Morning fave Alison Hammond deserved it more, in my opinion.

NTAs 2023 wins

Throughout the night, there were multiple wins which I thought were deserving. Paul O’Grady‘s For the Love of Dogs deserved the factual entertainment award.

Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire thoroughly deserved the best drama performance and the special recognition award gongs because, well, she’s just amazing isn’t she.

Other wins I thought were deserved were Gogglebox‘s Bruce Forsyth Entertainment award and The Repair Shop’s best daytime win (bit awks for This Morning…).

Although maybe a bit controversial out of the nominations, I believe Netflix’s Wednesday deserved to win best new drama. I mean, have you watched it?!

NTAs best presenter goes to Ant and Dec… again!

But as it came to best presenter, I think the result was the wrong one. Let’s be honest, we kinda all knew it was going to be Ant and Dec.

But I was holding out hope for Alison after listening to the crowd’s enormous cheers for her. But then my hopes were shattered as host Joel Dommett called Ant and Dec’s names out.

On stage, Ant and Dec proved they are as humble as ever as they thanked those who voted. Dec said: “I can’t believe we’re still getting away with this. But I’ll tell you what, we’re as humbled and as grateful tonight as we were when we won it for the first time.”

But I just think it’s time to let others have a chance. Alison has grown so much as a presenter over the last few years, bagging roles on The Great British Bake Off and hosting the BAFTAs.

She’s also adored by the public because of her down to earth nature and bubbly personality.

It seems people watching also agreed with me. One person said on Twitter: “I really thought we were done with Ant & Dec by now? Alison Hammond deserved that.”

Another wrote: “Aw… One day it’ll be Alison Hammond. ONE DAY.”

Of course, Ant and Dec still received much support as one gushed: “Well deserved Ant & Dec, 22nd year of winning best presenter.. Love these two.”

Let’s make it different next year, please!

